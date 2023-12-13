Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Michael Masiapato emphasised the role of good relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe

He said stronger ties will help in finding effective solutions to border challenges between the two neighbouring nations

South Africans weighed in on the border-related issues and the influx of illegal migrants on social media

PRETORIA - Commissioner Michael Masiapato of the Border Management Authority (BMA) stressed the significance of strong diplomatic relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Masiapato said these relations are crucial for finding effective solutions to border challenges that the two nations face.

Zimbabwe's Border Ports Authority Bill

In a bid to enhance border management, Zimbabwe is in the process of developing a Border Ports Authority Bill, reported SABCNews.

Talks in Pretoria

Border officials from South Africa and Zimbabwe are currently engaged in talks in Pretoria. These discussions provide an opportunity for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and fostering an understanding of each country's approach to border management.

Focus on legitimate movement

Masiapato emphasised that the primary focus should be on the legitimate movement of persons and goods across borders. This approach, aligned with South Africa's new border management system, aims to facilitate economic growth and contribute to the realisation of regional economic integration.

See some reactions from SA citizens below:

Joseph Khumalo said:

"The ANC is trying by all means to win our votes."

Mudenda Khaliphan stated:

"I doubt that."

Thabang Sidwell Ntshela wrote:

"It won't because the Zimbabwe government is trying to reduce its problems and those arrogant tribalists are not used to being held accountable"

Rebecca Mazibuko suggested:

"They must go back."

Mbali Khumalo commented:

"The ANC is building an Africa inside South Africa. Lord deliver us from ANC."

Zukisa Solo added:

"What challenges? We have a migration crisis of Zimbabweans trespassing illegally into the country and that caused a crisis backlog."

Immigrants cross Beitbridge border from Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the ActionSA president and the former City of Johannesburg Mayor was appalled when foreign nationals crossed the border in front of his eyes.

Mashaba took videos in which a few brave souls crossed the Beitbridge border. Mashaba slammed the government and blamed the lack of border control in the area.

