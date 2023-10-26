Priddy Ugly is gearing up to release his album, DUST which is said to be his final musical offering

The rapper shared the project's art cover and tracklist and some fans found it odd that Emtee wasn't featured despite Priddy previously reaching out to him

The Bula Boot hitmaker revealed that Big Hustle never got back to him for the collaboration

Priddy Ugly revealed that he reached out to collaborate with Emtee but the rapper never got back to him. Images: priddy_ugly, emteethehustla

Priddy Ugly is set to release his final album, DUST, in January 2024. The rapper has been preparing the project's rollout, with single releases and tracklist reveals, and fans were wondering why Emtee wasn't featured.

Taking to his Twitter (X) account, Priddy Ugly revealed that despite his efforts to work with Emtee, the Roll Up hitmaker blue-ticked him.

Emtee ignores Priddy Ugly's collaboration

After sharing his upcoming album's tracklist and features, Priddy Ugly's fans are puzzled about why Emtee didn't make the cut.

Priddy had previously shot his shot at Emtee hoping to collaborate for his upcoming album, DUST. Of course, this move had the hip-hop streets buzzing at the potential of the rappers working together but it never happened:

khathu_10 asked:

"Where is that track you told Emtee that you got something for him?"

itsPriddyUgly responded:

"He never pulled up, but it’s all love though. Next life."

Previously, DJ Tira exposed Emtee as unprofessional where, much like Priddy's situation, he didn't pitch.

Priddy Ugly reveals album cover and features

As he gears up to release his final album and complete his trilogy, Priddy Ugly shared the cover of his project along with the guest features.

DUST sports an impressive lineup of features from star emcees, Ginger Trill, Thato Saul, and Maglera Doe Boy who features in Ntjaka.

"SOIL - MUD - [ DUST ]. The conclusion. The final & last Priddy Ugly album, Cover & Tracklist."

