DJ Tira has spoken put about his experience working with rapper Emtee but left a bitter taste in some of his fan's mouths

The DJ claimed to have collaborated with Emtee on a song with Duncan, but when it was time to shoot, he did not pitch up

This resulted in them never getting the chance to shoot the music video because of Emtee's lack of professionalism

Emtee has been exposed for apparently being unprofessional.

The visuals for the song they collaborated on with Duncan never got to see the light of day.

DJ Tira has revealed that Emtee failed to pitch for a music video shoot for his collaboration with Duncan, resulting in the visuals never getting released.

Tira narrates his experience of working with Emtee, accuses him of being amateurish

In response to DJ Maphorisa, who asked the public to help him book Emtee, Tira said working with Emtee was near impossible.

"How do we book Emtee please help."

In an unexpected move, Tira responded by saying:

"Emtee really disappointed me. We dropped a song with @DuncanSkuva, when we wanted to shoot the music video he disappeared, I have never heard from him since then. The music video never came out. But I wish him well, I hope he gets his house in order."

Tira clarifies that he was not trying to discredit Emtee but hopes to motivate him to do better

Tira received a lot of backlash from netizens, who felt he was trying to gatekeep, something he had gained a bad reputation for.

Responding to @MokweleMmaphuti, who said:

"Don’t give up on him malume, it’s our duty as brothers to support each other, as I told you on WhatsApp yesterday. Let’s stick together."

Tira replied:

"Hence I have never attacked him, and I only want him to win.

Netizens drag Tira for filth, advise him to rather reach out to Emtee privately

@tseepati said:

"Tira this is so unnecessary why does it seem like you want to gatekeep aowa maan you too old for this."

@Trishaan_M said:

"Haai malume ! After this do you think Uncle Phori would want to touch him."

@TPMbathaa said:

"Wena uNgizwe was right about you."

@SciTheComedist said:

"Firstly, did he charge you for a music video?? If so, did you pay?? If not, then wena no Duncan niyam jwayela! Wanting him to do a music video for free."

@NgwanaMopedi1 said:

"This information wasn't necessary malume."

