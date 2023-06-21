DJ Tira finally got the chance to confront Ngizwe Mchunu after he made nasty comments about him online

They were at a gig together over the weekend when Ngizwe introduced DJ Tira on stage

Tira took the opportunity to confront Ngizwe before his performance on stage, and he held nothing back

DJ Tira addressed Ngizwe Mchunu following his rant about him online, where he made numerous jaw-dropping allegations. Image: @djtira, @ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira finally got to square up to Ngizwe Mchunu after the former Ukhozi FM radio presenter made several jaw-dropping allegations about him.

According to ZiMoja, DJ Tira was performing at the same gig Ngizwe Mchunu was booked at. He seized the opportunity to address Ngizwe's nasty comments on stage.

Tira tells Ngizwe Mchunu to apologise for the mean comments he made on Facebook

The news publication quoted Tira saying:

"You have to apologise to me for the sh*t you said about me."

In the rant, Ngizwe took aim at Tira's cider, Bearings Cider and said it tastes like pi*s.

Tira said he loves money, and his alcoholic beverage is doing well, so he does not need Ngizwe to act like he is doing him a favour by hyping him.

Ending his rant, Tira said:

"If you talk sh*t, I will tell you directly that you talk sh*t, I am not scared of you."

Ngizwe trolls DJ Tira, claims he did not honour his promise to the late Mampintsha

After the 17th Edition of the Metro FM Awards, Ngizwe said Tira is not honouring Mampintsha the way he promised to. He pointed out that the Forbes family did what he promised to do at Mampintsha's funeral.

"DJ Tira, you're out of order, you were supposed to do what you promised Mampintsha at his funeral. You donated your Song of the Year award to Mampintsha...you are cruel. You should accept when you have failed."

In addition to his many allegations, Ngizwe accused DJ Tira of abusing drugs. This further added fuel to the fire after a clip of Tira failing to handle his own alcohol trended.

@MDNnewss shared the video:

