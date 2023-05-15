Ngizwe Mchunu has slammed DJ Tira, claiming that he failed to carry out Mapintsha's legacy with dignity

The former Ukhozi FM host slammed Tira after witnessing how other winners at Metro FM Music Awards, such as AKA, were celebrated by those who were close to them

Mzansi found Ngizwe's shocking allegations amusing and responded with humorous comments in response to the viral video

Former Ukhozi presenter Ngizwe Mchunu lashed out at DJ Tira after he failed to deliver on his promises to the late Mampintsha's family.

Ngizwe Mchunu has accused DJ Tira of drug use. Image: @ngizweonline and @djtira

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe Mchunu says DJ Tira failed to celebrate Mampintsha's recent trophy

According to ZAlebs, a video of Ngizwe slamming Tira after witnessing how AKA's family celebrated the late rapper's Metro FM Music Awards trended. Ngizwe claimed that Tira let him down on several occasions, most notably when he donated the Song of the Year award to the late Big Nuz star.

Mchunu also accused Tira of taking drugs, fueling the rumours that the Durban-based artist can't handle his alcohol after a video of him struggling to walk out of the club went viral. Zimoja LeZinto reported that Ngizwe also accused Tira of exploiting Mampintsha's wife, Babes Wodumo.

See the video posted by @MDNnewss below:

DJ Tira responds to Ngizwe Mchunu's wild claims

After Ngizwe's accusations went viral, many people were curious about DJ Tira's reaction. During an Instagram live Tira had following the bad publicity, several people bombarded him with questions regarding Ngizwe, to which he responded with "no comment".

Check out the video posted by @Lord_4D below:

Ngizwe Mchunu's accusations about Tira crack Mzansi up

@MagaselaSocolo said:

"It's not my first time hearing about how cruel this guy is."

@thee_gmp shared:

"This was never about the cider."

@Sizophila_Xhoko posted:

"One thing about yena, akasabi bandla."

@SinovuyoEL replied:

"He's cooking."

@GI_Irvin commented:

"Honestly, I can listen to Ngizwe the whole day."

@Lebzino wrote

"Ngizwe leaves no stones unturned."

@ZazaNdosi added:

" Finally, Tira found his match."

