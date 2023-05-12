Kwanqab' Umusa hitmaker Thinah Zungu shared on Facebook that he survived a horrific car accident

The South African gospel musician was on his way from O.R Tambo International Airport after visiting the United Kingdom

Zungu also uploaded photos of the wrecked car, and Mzansi expressed gratitude to God that he survived

Gospel star Thinah Zungu has shared that he got into a car accident.

Thinah Zungu got into a car accident after returning from the United Kingdom. Image: @thinahzungu

According to Daily Sun, the Ekugcineni hitmaker was returning from O.R Tambo International Airport after blessing his United Kingdown fans with his angelic voice.

Thinah Zungu shares snaps of his ruined car after the accident

Thinah took to Facebook to share four photos of the wrecked car he travelled in. The singer's photos showed the whip from all angles, and the damage was little, but being in a vehicle accident is distressing for everyone, no matter how minor the damage is.

Thina captioned the photos saying:

" Ngifika nje ngakho kodwa this the welcome I get hay bantu (I've just arrived, and this is the welcome I get.)"

Mzansi shows Thinah Zungu support after the car accident

The news shocked many individuals because Thinah had been updating them on how fantastic the UK trip had been before dropping the bombshell. Facebook users wished Zungu well and thanked God for protecting him during the car crash.

@Thulani Ga Ndlela said:

"Eish, sibonga uNkulunkulu for saving your life."

@Mvubu Gcebile shared:

"Sorry, my brother."

@Mkabayi Ashleigh N Manzini posted:

"Sorry bhuti. We thank God he saved your life ❤️"

@Thuli Ndlovu Kunene replied:

"Praise the Lord that you are well. I hope everyone else involved is well too. God will provide finances to fix the car."

@Buhle Ndlovu commented:

"We thank God for protecting you."

@Prayer Mfanafuthi Mbungele also said:

"Sorry man of God. We thank God for your life."

@Mcusi Maphondla added:

"Phephisa bhuti Thina Sibonga ukuthi umphefumulo wakho usahlangene nenyama."

