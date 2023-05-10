Viewers are outraged over Sanelisiwe 'Sane' Bhengu's behaviour at the Real Housewives of Durban reunion

Bhengu failed to take accountability for her actions and made offensive comments about her co-stars

Social media is abuzz with calls for Sane Bhengu's exit from the show

Fans demand that Sane Bhengu exit 'Real Housewives of Durban'. Images: @sanelisiwebhengu

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Durban reunion has left many viewers outraged, with mounting calls for the exit of one of the stars, Sanelisiwe 'Sane' Bhengu.

Bhengu's offensive comments throughout the season have left a bad taste in viewers' mouths

Throughout the season, Bhengu has repeatedly made offensive comments about her co-stars, but during the reunion, she failed to take any accountability for her actions.

Viewers were appalled by Bhengu's behaviour, with many taking to social media to express their frustration.

Calls for Bhengu's exit grow louder as viewers express their frustration on social media

@louisakokoro tweeted:

"Sane really needs to work on herself. Her attitude stinks, the Londie apology was so sad to watch. #RHODurban"

@Nhlekzo2 said:

"Loku kuyahlanya nasi they really not suppose to take her seriously "

@IgosaLazi said:

"Lapho she tried dating famous people and she failed"

@mbunjwaX said:

"I still maintain the uLondi stint was staged!!!"

@melody_modile said:

She can't even answer simple questions, did u know Londie from before the Show? no answer, njani?

@OkuhleDyomfana said:

"And she apparently speaks at women empowerment events"

@ThinaSinegugu said:

"The attitude emtaneni to the host aibo"

@simpsnene000 said:

"This one needs help"

@Meltzino1 said:

"When she said “shame” I was like okay"

@ZNdabaa said:

"She’s disgusting "

'The Real Housewives of Durban': Mzansi turns against billionaire's wife Sorisha Naidoo after latest episode

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Mzansi turning on Sorisha Naidoo.

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are fed up with Sorisha Naidoo and Sane Bhengu's lies about Annie Mthembu. Fans of the reality TV show got riled up by the last episode, and many felt that Sorisha was sneaky and two-faced.

People were annoyed that Naidoo and Sane said Annie Mthembu slept her way to the top and later denied it to the other house wives.

Source: Briefly News