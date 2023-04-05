Sorisha Naidoo is getting dragged on social media after the latest episode of The Real Housewives on Durban

People went online to complain about her suspicious friendship with Sane Bhengu and the lies they had been telling

The billionaire's wife used to be a fan favourite, but she has been rubbing people the wrong way and losing support

Sorisha Naidoo got trolled for her behaviour on 'RHOD'. Image: @sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are fed up with Sorisha Naidoo and Sane Bhengu's lies about Annie Mthembu.

Fans of the reality TV show got riled up by the last episode, and many felt that Sorisha was sneaky and two-faced. People were annoyed that Naidoo and Sane said Annie Mthembu slept her way to the top and later denied it to the other housewives, reported ZAlebs.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Durban call out Sorisha Naidoo

One of the viewers, @ComradeKickass, expressed his anger on Twitter and posted a series of tweets bashing Sorisha's shady behaviour.

"It doesn’t surprise me that Sorisha is this person, twists the truth, is a liar and is two-faced. If you’re South African, you know Sorisha’s behaviour is nothing we didn’t expect. I’m just confused why Nonku keeps giving her the benefit of the doubt."

RHOD fans drag Sorisha on Twitter

@michellespk_ said:

"Sorisha, this season, out here trying to validate Sane because it's Nonku and Jojo in the frying pan."

@Pale_Palee wrote:

"The fact that Sorisha knows that Sane is the one that talked about Annie and still chooses to pretend otherwise really says a lot about her too."

@yvonnemos added:

"I’m passing judgement on anyone who still insists Sorisha, Slee and Annie tag team is for good vibes. That friendship was built with a common purpose, to bring Nonku down."

@nyashella mentioned:

"Sorisha is the one set on turning the group against Jojo & Nonku. She should've told Annie the truth."

@Outta_Ctrl said:

"Yho, Sorisha trying to get the group to gloss over the Sane rubbish and Annie not having it, makes me appreciate Annie a little bit more."

@_behindherlense asked:

"Why is Sorisha defending Sane so much? What does she have on her?

