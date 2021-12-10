Babes Wodumo Trends After Launching Scathing Attack on Mampintsha's Mom in Video

Babes Wodumo is trending again after she launched another scathing attack on Mampintsha's mother

The Gqom singer tore into her mother-in-law, Zama Gumede, for allegedly abandoning Mampintsha when he was only three years old

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the video of the eLamont hitmaker blasting her boo's mother

Babes Wodumo has again launched a scathing attack on her mother-in-law. The Gqom artist accused Mampintsha's mom of discussing her private matters with the media.

The eLamont hitmaker took to social media to vent out after Mpintsho's mom, Zama Gumede allegedly went to the "newspapers" to speak about her. The furious artist claimed Zama abandoned Mampintsha when he was only three years of age.

Babes Wodumo said she doesn't like Zama adding that she wishes her son, Spontshi, doesn't grow up to be like his granny. In the video doing the rounds on Twitter, Babes adds:

"I'll beat you up or I'll call my family to beat you up ... I'm from Lamontville."

It is not clear from the video what Zama told the media about Babes. Check out some of the comments from tweeps below:

@Katso_Baby wrote:

"What I would like to know is what does Mampintsha have to say about this and what happened or what Mampintsha’s mother did to her that she was sworn at like this."

@KholofeloFelo1 said:

"So Mampitsha told Babes Wodumo gore his mother left him ana 3 days, buka manje umthuka ka ngakanani. She is even calling her mamazala 'sf*be' uphi uhusband kante bathuka umawakhe so?"

@Thee_Snipes commented:

"Babes needs serious mental help."

@SirDealerSoul added:

"If she was a man you wouldn’t be feeling sorry for her. You’d be bashing him along with this cancel culture thing."

Drama continues in Babes Wodumo vs Mampintsha's mother saga

In related news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo and her mother-in-law made headlines when they both fought over Mampintsha. According to Mampintsha’s mother, Zama Gumede, Babes’ family is not good for her son and they excluded her from everything.

In a rant caught on video, Gumede slammed Babes and the Simelanes. She also went as far as accusing Babes Wodumo of faking her pregnancy. Babes Wodumo was reportedly six months pregnant at the time and did not take the accusations lying down. She threatened to take Mampintsha’s mother to court.

Babes said that she is pregnant whether the woman likes it or not. She went on to say that she usually ignores her drunken ramblings but at the time, Zama had pushed the muso too far.

Source: Briefly.co.za