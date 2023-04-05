Gail Mabalane is on everyone's mind following the release of her highly-anticipated Netflix thriller Unseen

The talented actress gave an Oscar-worthy performance in the six-part series that has been trending on social media

The star's fans and fellow celebs have taken to her timeline to shower the Blood & Water star with praise

Gail Mabalane is trending on social media following the release of her six-part Netflix series Unseen. Mzansi shared reactions to the star's killer performance.

Celebrities have reacted to Gail Mabalane's role on 'Unseen'. Image: @gail_mabalane

Source: Instagram

Mabalane played the lead role of Zenzile Mwale, a housemaid who encounters difficult times to look for her missing husband.

Gail Mabalane lauded for her performance in Unseen

The release of the Netflix thriller shot Gail Mabalane to the top of the Mzansi Twitter trends. According to TimesLIVE, the Blood & Water actress received much praise from her fans and colleagues.

The star's Instagram timeline is filled with reactions from fellow stars like Ama Qamata, Simz Ngema, Nadia Nakai and Penny Lebyane, who confessed they loved the series.

@dineomoeketsi said:

"Brilliant and beastly! Get 'em Sis."

@amaqamata commented:

"The actress that you are Gail."

@simzngema added:

"I just finished watching it. Your performance. I’m so proud of you Big sis."

@nadianakai noted:

"Amazing!!!!! ❤️"

@prnnylebyane commented:

"You killed that role on every scene, “the invisible woman” you cleaned it left nothing on the floor, sis."

@nothandonco wrote:

"The most hardworking bag. The whole time I am screaming just cross the bag over that one shoulder thing stressed me you were outstanding."

