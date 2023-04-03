American superstar couple Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their son dined at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California

A Rihanna Twitter stan account posted snaps of the cute family date, and the couple's fashion failed to impress netizens

Online users dragged Riri and A$AP Rocky's baggy style claiming that they looked like a pile of clothes

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's outfits for their Giorgio Baldi date went viral for the wrong reasons. Image: Sea Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their son went on a family outing over the weekend.

According to Page Six, the Lift Me Up hitmaker family dined at a celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Riri and A$AP's public appearance with their son came just a few months after they revealed they were expecting again. The Diamonds singer put on a memorable performance at the Super Bowl on February 12 and showed off her adorable baby bump, which shocked many people.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's outfits roasted

@GalerieRihanna, a Rihanna stan account, shared three photos from their fave and Asap's family dinner date.

Many people weren't impressed with their fashion, particularly A$AP's outfit.

@iamsldj said:

"They looks like when I'm cleaning my cupboard and I'm just trying on clothes I haven't fit on in a while ‍♀️‍♀️"

@laideagbaje shared:

"How did Rihanna allow her man to leave the house like this?"

@messyvirgomoon posted:

"I mean… surely you don’t need this many layers "

@mihailo____ replied:

"Asap looks like my clothes chair."

@Miss_Hlu commented:

"I know he's a fashion killer. Kodwa le hayi ngeke! It's a mess."

@iamdopeaxf wrote:

"Why are they dressed like rich homeless people "

@brown_monique1 added:

"I wish I was rich enough to just throw on a trench fur and go."

