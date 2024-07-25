Hip Hop rap star L-Tido made some bold utterances regarding Podcast and Chill with MacG

The Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker claimed the podcast would fail if Sol Phenduka was to up and leave

An enraged L-Tido ripped into DJ Maphorisa, MacG, and he included Sol Phenduka in his rant

L-Tido is not done with DJ Maphorisa and MacG. The rapper made some startling claims regarding Podcast and Chill with MacG hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka.

L-Tido claimed MacG's podcast would fail without Sol Phenduka. Image: @macgunleashed, @l_tido, @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

L-Tido addresses MacG

Hip-hop rap star L-Tido had a few things to get off his chest. His recent episode of his podcast addressed his beef with DJ Maphorisa and MacG. When he spoke about MacG, he mentioned the Podcast and Chill with MacG and how Sol Phenduka is the backbone of the show.

The Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker stated that the podcast would end if Sol Phenduka decided to leave.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"That is the backbone of your podcast; if Sol leaves, that's it for; it is over. It's curtains."

L-Tido wants to know where he and MacG stand

An enraged L-Tido ripped into MacG for not being straight with him. He mentioned that the podcaster shows him love behind the scenes, but he has no problem with speaking filth about him in public.

"Let me know where we stand. Do not show me love behind closed doors and in all of your platforms you disrespect me. If it is beef, let it be beef."

A clip from the podcast was shared by @l_tido, watch it below:

Peeps seem to agree with the rapper. One person said, "MacG is a spineless coward that can say whatever on his podcast, but the energy changes and it is all love and everything in reality."

DJ Maphorisa apologises to L-Tido for disrespecting his mother

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa took his L and apologised to L-Tido and his mother.

After their controversial podcast interview, the Amapiano DJ and producer involved L-Tido in his supposed beef with Sir Trill. Phori said some harsh remarks about he rapper's mother.

Mzansi commanded DJ Maphorisa for his apology, while others claimed that he meant every word he said in his initial post.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News