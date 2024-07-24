Rapper L-Tido recently threw jabs at Podcast and Chill founder Mac G and DJ Maphorisa

This was regarding his feud with the Amapiano DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa

Many netizens flooded the comment section, responding to what the Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker had to say

The drama between L-Tido and DJ Maphorisa is far from over, as the rapper decided to put people at their places regarding this beef.

L-Tido slams DJ Maphorisa and Mac G

Amapiano stars DJ Maphorisa and L-Tido have been making headlines on social media lately after the John Wick hitmaker Sir Trill revealed publicly that Madumoney hadn't paid what was due to him when they worked together.

The podcaster who the controversial Nota Baloyi trashed recently decided to slam both DJ Maphorisa and Mac G during his latest podcast episode regarding the ongoing beef between him and the Amapiano producer.

@SAHHExperts posted the video of L-Tido slamming the stars on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"L-Tido addresses MacG and DJ Maphorisa on the lastest episode."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to L-Tido's rant

Many netizens on social media reacted to the podcaster's rant on DJ Maphorisa and Mac G. See some of the comments below:

@StrAightMARVIN wrote:

"This guy wants attention man. His last good song was in 2010. His Podcast is a flop."

@MphoS_07 said:

"It’s not beef relax. MacG has no reason to beef with you, you are way below his level."

@Nkosi_Shebi responded:

"Man should just revive his dead hip hop career."

@Robnson_T replied:

"This is a weak comeback. He should revive his hip hop career."

@BushyBrows6 questioned:

"What's with the accent.. Or is he forcing his tongue to speak?"

@1Fortune_N said:

"This is going to be interesting."

@shes_fortunate replied:

"Heban kante hwiralang? is everyone fighting?"

DJ Maphorisa reportedly faces huge debts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news that DJ Maphorisa was knee-deep in debt.

Mzansi claimed that the massive bill from the Taxman explained why he was allegedly not paying the artists he worked with.

