DJ and record producer DJ Maphorisa has been caught in a mega jive with record label Sony Music

Reports suggest Maphorisa was drowning in debt after previously entering a staggering R20 million Sony loan agreement

Online users came together to exchange banter about the earth-shattering revelation, offering ways Madumane could pay back the money

DJ Maphorisa finds himself in muddy waters, reportedly owing to a sizeable loan debt. Image: @DJMaphorisa

Source: Twitter

DJ Maphorisa is reportedly in a burdensome financial muddle.

According to ZiMoja, this was because the DJ and record producer was drowning in a hefty R20 million debt, having previously entered a loan deal with Sony Music.

The @MDNnewss page published a post on Sunday with the original source information.

The post read in part:

"DJ Maphorisa is reportedly in debt amounting to R20 million following a loan from Sony Music. Despite being a big shot in the music world, he's allegedly struggling to pay back the cash. Now, he's reportedly got artists [whom] he feels he's made, doing extra gigs to help him out. Talk about passing the mic, huh?"

According to the ZiMoja article, an anonymous source with insights into the situation said the DJ's money woes saw him allegedly coerce some artists signed to his label, Blaqboy Music, to take on more gigs.

They said this was to raise the money to pay the maga label.

"Some artists are bearing the brunt of Maphorisa's debt because he needs to pay up or else he stands to [lose] big time. The debt is now old while he has promised to pay up," the source revealed.

The external publication quoted another source with insights into the transaction with the mega label.

"He took an advance from the company and was [adamant] he would pay it back. [However], he's now struggling to pay it back, [including] the interest," the source revealed.

"He's [now] scrambling to come up with the money, and is having sleepless nights about it. He's stressed because he has to pay them back."

Sir Trill's financial troubles

Maphorisa has officially not responded to the claims or on any of his social media pages, allegedly remaining mum when pressed for comment.

A social media storm recently befell Madumane after netizens posited he was behind vocalist Sir Trill's financial troubles.

On the latest episode of the L-Tido Podcast, the Amapiano sensation revealed that he had never received a cent from his music.

Mzansi put one and one together and instantly concluded that Maphorisa had a hand in Trill's troubles.

Saffas chip in on furore

Netizens, as is usually is on controversial matters, had plenty to say, with some again throwing Sir Trill's name into the fray.

Briefly News looks at a few saucy reactions.

@Sbibos wrote:

"That's why he wants to own everything. He wants to repay his debt."

@Am_Blujay_ said:

"Sir Trill's sangoma is hard at work."

@Moshe_Meso asked:

"What about Madumane? Is he also in on this?

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News