Bonang Matheba shut down rumours of a breakup with David Phume by hinting at a romantic birthday vacation

Breakup claims started when fans noticed Phume's absence from her birthday celebrations and that they had unfollowed each other on social media

Fans reacted positively to Bonang's post about her man taking her to Japan, celebrating her love and happiness online

Media personality Bonang Matheba has poured cold water on reports that she parted ways with her boyfriend, David Phume. The star shared a post hinting that she was going on holiday with her man.

Bonang Matheba shared a cryptic post amid breakup rumours. Image: @bonang_m and @PhilMphela

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba rang in her 38th birthday with rumours of being single after dating South African businessman, David Phume, for almost two years.

Claims that the larger-than-life media personality was flying solo started swirling after controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula revealed that Phume did not attend the Being Bonang star's birthday celebrations, and they had unfollowed each other on social media.

However, Queen B nipped the rumours in the bud when she announced on her X (Twitter) page that her man was taking her on a birthday vacation in a post shared on 29 June 2025. Although Bonang did not reveal who her man was, fans concluded that she was still dating Phume. The post read:

"…my man said, holidayyyyy!! ✈️ 🇯🇵"

SA reacts to Bonang Matheba's post

Mzansi loves it when Bonang Matheba addresses rumours about her private life. Many celebrated that the radio and television presenter is still in love and happy, despite the various reports making the rounds on social media.

@nokana_thapelo said:

"We are not saying buy us Porsches and horses, well we are not saying DON'T 😂😂😂😂"

@Boitu_Molefe_ commented:

"I love this era for you hle … serurubele 🦋 @Bonang."

@MokwadiMo wrote:

"Japan? You deserve it, Queen!!!"

@teb_ma added:

"Enjoy my lady....re phela ga one, bona ga1. Phela, my gal....do you and live your life to the fullest. Felletsa birthday month in style, bona....e ja joy moghurl😘😘😘😘💋"

@Nathan_N254 said:

"Oh, love it! Haters were saying he is no more, as he was not spotted in the birthday pics! B is still booed up."

@Mphoent06985879 noted:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 That's great 👍 Haters will keep hating, but enjoy...love you."

Bonang Matheba has revealed that she is still in a relationship following breakup rumours. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

When did Bonang and David start dating?

Bonang and David Phume never announced when they started dating, but eagle-eyed fans managed to put two and two together and concluded the two were an item.

Bonang also admitted she was in a relationship during an interview in November 2023. The star and her man celebrated the New Year with a cosy date that set tongues wagging on social media.

Bonang reunites with Pinky Girl on her birthday

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba turned a year older on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, and her birthday celebration was one for the ages. Friends and family, including an estranged cousin, attended the birthday bash, whose details are largely under wraps.

The B-Force, as Matheba’s devoted fans are known, showed love to the media personality after she shared stunning pictures and a BTS video from her birthday photoshoot. The social media content was just a precursor to the epic birthday celebrations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News