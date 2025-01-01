Bonang Matheba celebrated New Year's Eve with her boyfriend, David Phume, despite keeping their relationship private

Fans expressed happiness for Bonang's newfound love, with some speculating about her plans, including pregnancy

Relationship expert Paula Quinsee advised couples in the public eye, like Bonang and David, to prioritise honest communication and privacy to avoid drama and external pressures

Bonang Matheba is a gone girl, and we couldn't be happier for her. The larger-than-life media personality ushered in the new year with a romantic night with her man, David Phume.

Bonang Matheba and her boyfriend, David Phume, celebrated New Year's Eve together. Image: @bonang_n and @PhilMphela

South Africans, including celebrities, celebrated the final moments of 2024 with their loved ones. Bonang Matheba was no exception, as she also rang in the new year with her special someone.

Although Bonang and David Phume have been trying to keep their relationship hush-hush, fans managed to put two and two together and concluded they were an item. Bonang has also been open about being happy and in love in recent interviews.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared pictures from Bonang and David Phume's Instagram stories showing the rumoured love birds celebrating New Year's Eve together. The post's caption read:

"A look inside Bonang Matheba and her boyfriend David Phume's New Year's celebration."

Fans react to Bonang and David Phume's posts

Social media users are happy that Bonang is finally in love. Many wished her and David well in the new year.

@Nothando_Ro said:

"What a beautiful way to welcome the year❤️"

@IamOkuhle_ commented:

"This Bonang will fall pregnant."

Relationship expert talks about how couples can stay drama-free

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, relationship coach and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee said couples in the public space can maintain a drama-free relationship while navigating public scrutiny. She said:

"By focusing on their relationship and partnership rather than outside influences, they avoid letting these external pressures interfere with their relationship and intimacy. Having open, honest communication with each other is key to maintaining their relationship harmony.

"A couple might decide to refrain from sharing their relationship milestones on social media (e.g. anniversary, wedding, baby etc), choosing instead to keep these private moments out of the public eye to reduce potential drama and criticism from the internet trolls."

