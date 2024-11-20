Bonang Matheba recently showed off her gorgeous maroon Gucci Blondie handbag

The media personality stunned in a matching leather outfit and had peeps gagging over her style

Netizens can't get enough of Queen B's look and flooded her comment section with countless fire-flame emojis

Bonang Matheba rocked a stunning maroon look. Images: bonang_m

Bonang Matheba showed off her new handbag, and fans couldn't get over her impeccable taste.

How much is Bonang Matheba's Gucci handbag?

Our girl, Bonang Matheba, never disappoints when it comes to a designer piece or a classic monochrome look. We saw this when she rocked an all-black leather outfit, and this time was no different.

The famed media personality dazzled in her latest photos when she stepped out in a maroon leather outfit, complete with a trenchcoat and matching mini dress.

She accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses, leather Saint Laurent Lee 110 pumps priced at R16K, and her new Gucci Blondie mini tote bag worth over R46K. Who else but Bonang?

"The #GucciBlondie, reimagined by @sabatods."

Mzansi shows love to Bonang Matheba

Fans gagged at Bonang's look and couldn't get enough of her impeccable style:

LMabogoane said:

"Oh, I'm disgusted by how pretty it is."

winnieNema praised Bonang:

"The best to ever do it!"

SimplyIvy29 was impressed:

"Nobody is touching your fashion game; only Bonang can pull this off! Sickening."

blarneybenjamin wrote:

"You just know how to work an outfit, B."

naledieyes joked:

"The whole outfit can build me a decent house in my village."

_kaygomodise posted:

"Does it first and always better."

Bonang Matheba to lead L'Oréal Paris makeup masterclass

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared details of the House of BNG founder's exciting gig with the L'Oréal Paris team.

She is set to lead a makeup masterclass with the renowned brand alongside UK-based makeup artist and influencer, Uche Natori.

Not only will attendees be treated to some insightful makeup tips and tutorials, but they will also be provided with complete makeup kits and have a chance to mingle with fellow beauty lovers at the groundbreaking event.

