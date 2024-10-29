Talented media personality Bonang Matheba has been announced as the co-host at the Earthshot Prize Awards 2024

The South African media personality will host this ceremony in Cape Town alongside Billy Porter

Also joining her in making an appearance is Nomzamo Mbatha, and the event will take place in November

Who better than Bonang Matheba to take on the global stage and co-host some of the biggest environmental events ever?

Bonang Matheba will co-host the Earthshot Prize Awards. Image: Oupa Bopape

Bonang to host biggest environmental event

South African media personality Bonang Matheba was announced as the co-host at the Earthshot Prize Awards 2024. Queen B will host this ceremony in Cape Town alongside US entertainer Billy Porter.

Taking to Instagram, Bonang expressed her excitement about hosting this event and what it means to the environment.

"I’m honoured to co-host the 2024 @earthshotprize Awards, a mission-driven night celebrating trailblazers who are taking strides to protect our planet. Here’s to the power of innovation, inspiration, and action as we work together for a brighter tomorrow. Look forward to welcoming you all to Sunny South Africa."

Also making an appearance is Nomzamo Mbatha who was announced as the official host for Earthshot Week. Mbatha is also an Earthshot Global Ambassador.

Fans react to Bonang's big move

Supporters lauded Bonang Matheba, saying she is a global force.

"Bonang is the absolute best host in SA!👏🏽😍😍. They knew exactly who to call,"

"She’s global darling 😍😍😍"

"The world is in for a treat!"

"They don’t call you the Queen B for nothing!!! 🙌"

"HUGE 🍾 bubbles ready."

SA wants Bonang as Miss Universe host

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africans picked Bonang Matheba to be the host of Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico.

The founder and CEO of JKN Global Group Public Limited, the company that owns the Miss Universe Organization, asked people to recommend their faves and Bonang fans came through for her.

Bonang Matheba has a wealth of experience hosting Miss South Africa, and fans have witnessed her greatness first-hand.

