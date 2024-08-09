Bonang Matheba is set to host the highly-anticipated Miss South Africa 2024 pageant

This will be the media personality's fourth time hosting the prestigious event, and she anticipates an unforgettable night

Fans are looking forward to seeing their fave dazzle on stage and celebrate the next Miss South Africa

Bonang Matheba is set to return as host for the anticipated Miss SA pageant. Images: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The rumours turned out to be true as Bonang Matheba prepares to officially return to the Miss South Africa stage as the host for the show's 2024 ceremony.

Bonang Matheba returns as Miss SA host

Our girl, B, is expected to reprise her hosting duties at one of the country's biggest beauty pageants, Miss South Africa.

Bonang, who helped make history in 2023 with over a million viewers for the event, said she was honoured to receive the callback and promised a night to remember on 10 August 2024:

"I am honoured to be part of Miss South Africa - a phenomenal launchpad for the empowerment of really talented young women whose lives are about to change forever.

"I’ve been preparing for this night for a long time, and I can’t wait to share the experience with the world - it’s going to be a night to remember!"

The media mogul's luxury beverage brand, The House of BNG, will also be making a return as the pageant's official celebration partner for the third consecutive year.

Mzansi reacts to Bonang Matheba's return

Fans are excited to watch their fave dazzle and bring her signature flair to the Miss SA stage:

chase.tumahole said:

"The presenter we want and deserve."

iamtronjabulani was excited:

"I know that opening is gonna be so powerful! My God!"

beko_simnikiwe was excited about Bonang's stunning gowns:

"Can’t wait for the outfit changes!"

mazwimaxwells_ hyped Bonang up:

"The most-awarded TV host in Africa, for a damn reason"

hypress said:

"The best to ever do it!"

the_bforce wrote:

"Welcome back, Queen. Super excited to have you back."

certified_skinny_boy suggested:

"This should be your permanent job, 'cause nobody can do it better than you."

