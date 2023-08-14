Bonang Matheba was the host of the Miss South Africa 2023 pageant, and she had four outfit changes

Viewers were left amazed by Bonang's fashion choices, with many saying she always delivers

The star revealed that one of her dresses cost her $3200, which is R60K, on her opening gown, and refrained from spilling too much information

Bonang Matheba had people wishing she was Miss South Africa after a job well done as the host of the pageant.

Bonang Matheba previously hinted that her Miss SA outfits would cost her a fortune. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Miss SA is done and dusted but Bonang Matheba remains the hot topic

Bonang Matheba returned as the host for the Miss South Africa pageant, and as always, she had people talking.

The TV host did a stellar job hosting the event, and she shot up the trends list on social media.

But what had people talking the most was her elegant dresses.

Her first dress was a Barbie-inspired gown designed by Dahmola and created by Veekee James.

Posting the dress, Bonang said:

"This Barbie is the most awarded OAP on the African continent, and tonight…she hosts Miss South Africa 2023."

More on Bonang Matheba's three other looks

On Twitter, a netizen by the handle @ApheleleJody could not help but gush over Bonang's other outfit changes: a white dress designed by Nigerian designer Ann Cranberry, which she paired with white thigh-high boots and an elegant black and gold dress by couture designer Biji from Biji La Maison.

Taking to her comments section under her posts, fans expressed their love for Bonang and her ability just to slay effortlessly.

_someone_in_africa said:

"Miss SA 23 might have been crowned tonight, but the light was on you."

keamogetswechauke said:

"Please do not be alarmed, remain calm. Do not attempt to leave the dancefloor. The DJ booth is conducting a troubleshoot test of the entire system."

bakes_bakes_bakes said:

"It’s giving Met! Glam & styling is on point Queen B as per YOU’J."

xoliemahlangu said:

"This is FASHION my darling. This is a showstopper."

orianevansygent said:

"This one is the ONE!! My favourite look."

Netizens gush over Bonang's other outfit changes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba was a guest on Metro FM, where she spoke about her passion for her craft and why spending R60K on a dress is nothing.

"I planned for this, it's my job, this is what I do. This is for me, it's my Superbowl performance. We're dressing for where we want to go, not for where we are."

Source: Briefly News