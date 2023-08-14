Media mogul Bonang Matheba has given a shoutout to South Africans for their support

She was hosting the annual Miss SA pageant that was held at the Sun Bet Arena

Netizens gave applauded her for her delivery, some wishing she was the one crowned

Bonang Matheba gave her gratitude to Mzansi for watching Miss SA 2023, which he hosted at the Sun Bet Arena. Images: @bonang_m, @lifeinreverie

TV personality Bonang Matheba served fire as the hostess of the Miss SA 2023 competition, and she acknowledged the support of South Africans for their backup.

Bonang Matheba gives thanks

She gracefully thanked the B-Force and Mzansi at large on Twitter for tuning in on the most prestigious show in the land:

"Thank you for watching. A lovely show. #MissSA2023"

Here is the post below:

Social media reacts to Bonang's hosting

Netizens gave Queen B her dues, complimenting her from her looks to her presentation:

@AmbitiousChino said:

"You delivered, thanks B."

@Collen_KM praised:

"You were amazing Bonang, you are the only celebrity that actually gives me proper competition in this country."

@Boity clapped for her:

"Yoh bruh, @Bonang was made for this ish!"

@YOUNGPRINCERSA confirmed:

"Listen everything is just on point."

@Zesified motioned:

"They must give her a life-long contract."

@SeatileOcean said:

"@Bonang is the woman she thinks she is!"

@african_lucas affirmed:

"You delivered world-class hosting. Hope the Miss Universe organisation saw a top-tier presentation."

@pakskandalo seconded:

"I was watching you, to be honest you make that show soo big girl. How I wish you'll host Miss Universe in the near future Queen B."

@karaboyarona agreed:

"You are a Powerful Force Queen B. I am hoping and praying for you to Host Miss Universe. I love you."

@chedaar

Your dedication and commitment to your craft is unmatched. You were great tonight."

@Ofentse_Mosuwe complimented:

"A very well done job Queen, you looked absolutely stunning. #MissSA2023"

Natasha Joubert crowned Miss SA 2023

In a related Briefly News report, comeback contestant Natasha Joubert was crowned the new Miss SA.

Her appointment was received with mixed reactions from netizens who thought she had a tight competition.

The model and businesswoman was crowned by her former Ndavi Noreki, a fan fav at the 2022 Miss Universe.

