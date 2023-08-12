Amapiano hitmaker Robot Boii will grace Miss SA 2023's stage on the finale

The prestigious event hosted by Bonang Matheba will be held on 13 August at the Sun Bet Arena

Social media users are amped about the scheduled performance, giving the young star praises

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Amapiano influencer Robot Boii is scheduled to perform at the Miss SA 2023 pageant hosted by Bonang Matheba. Images: @siceqo @bonang_m @urbankreativesa @siceqo

Source: Instagram

Mzwakhe Mbuli Jr, aka Robot Boii, is set to shine at the annual Miss South Africa event on Sunday, 13 August, at the Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Cas*no, for the finale performance.

Robot Boii's Miss SA act revealed

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula took to his Twitter timeline to announce that Robot Boii is scheduled to perform in the show hosted by broadcaster Bonang Matheba:

"Mzwakhe Mbuli Jnr set to perform at the 2023 Miss SA finale."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Here is the post below:

Social media gives Robot Boii praise

People on Twitter sent their congratulatory messages to the star:

@MabelaKgomotso noticed:

"His brand is growing rapidly massive shout out to Robot Boii."

@Top_zaar said:

"It's because it's sponsored by Mofaya and he has hit a Robot Green Mofayas."

@MxolisiMkhizeh predicted:

"He's gonna be hot this one, I can't wait!"

@MrMadlalisa congratulated:

"We celebrate with you brother."

@nqoe_win102 said:

"We like Roboto!"

@cymontaneous complimented:

"Well deserved boi."

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"Good to see a brother eating, we don’t care if it’s a women’s concert - men are coming for everything."

Zozibini Tunzi brings back Crown Chasers

In another Miss SA story on Briefly News, former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi made history and brought the Miss SA Crown Chasers back to the SABC after 23 years.

The beauty queen announced the return of the glamorous reality show along with the news of her new role as the executive producer in an Instagram post which she captioned in part:

"I’m proud to announce my debut as an Executive Producer and host for @official_misssa @official_crown_chasers Season 2.

"Hosting a TV series for the first time has been a rewarding experience. It came as second nature to me because the show is about a world I’m very familiar with. What made it even more fulfilling was being a part of building it from the start, every step of the way from an executive producing perspective."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News