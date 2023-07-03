Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, continues to reach greater heights and recently announced that she would host Crown Chasers

The 29-year-old shared her exciting news in a post on Instagram and explained why season two of the show would be amazing

People who have been following Zozibini Tunzi’s success rallied around her in support of the latest win

Zozibini Tunzi continues to reach higher levels of success since winning Miss Universe in 2019.

Zozibini Tunzi has added 'executive producer' to her ever-growing resume. Image: Zozibini Tunzi.

Source: Instagram

The former beauty queen has taken to Instagram to announce that she would be an executive producer on Miss SA’s Crown Chasers series.

Zozibini captioned the post, in part:

“I’m proud to announce my debut as an Executive Producer and host for @official_misssa’s @official_crown_chasers, Season 2.

“Hosting a TV series for the first time has been a rewarding experience. It came as second nature to me because the show is about a world I’m very familiar with. What made it even more fulfilling was being a part of building it from the start, every step of the way from an executive-producing perspective.

The successful beaut then shared with fans why she thought they should watch the show and follow the journeys of the ladies, one of whom will be a victor in the contest and make history.

Peeps impressed by Zozibini’s latest success

The former Miss SA received many well-wishes.

Here are some top reactions by people who continue to support Zozi and her various career endeavours since she was crowned in 2019 as Miss SA.

karabokola_ said:

“Miss SA, Miss Universe, executive producer, model, TV host, full-time icon. I mean?”

taunyb added:

“So proud of you, my Zoz! Congratulations, mama!”

