Zozibini Tunzi never fails to inspire people across the globe with her boss babe moves

The former beauty queen posted on Instagram about attending the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Coronation Night in May

Zozibini left many people wowed and they flooded her post with complimentary messages and well-wishes

Zozibini Tunzi continues to inspire and impress people around the world.

The former beauty queen has never stopped shining her light since winning Miss Universe in 2019.

Zozibini Tunzi will attend Miss Universe Philippines. Image: Zozibini Tunzi.

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, Zozibini posted about attending the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Coronation Night in May.

Her post read, in part:

“Hello, universe! I'm so excited to announce that I'll be attending the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Coronation Night on 13 May.

“Three years ago, I had the opportunity to speak with and empower the delegates of Miss Universe Philippines. Since then, I've always wanted to make a visit and it's finally coming true! I can't wait to meet the delegates and witness the journey of their next queen.”

Here is the full post:

Netizens impressed by Zozibini Tunzi’s news

The 29-year-old impressed many Instagram peeps.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Gazinii said:

“See you soonest, queen!”

Roniforrest wrote:

“It is time for you to experience the warmth and hospitality of the Filipinos. Have a wonderful time.”

jeffreybrill10 reacted:

“A very warm welcome to a queen who really proved what an empowered woman means. We can’t wait to meet you here in the Philippines.”

raffy_carl commented:

“My heart is filled with joy and excitement. Can’t wait to see you, Queen Zozi.”

Source: Briefly News