After not posting on Instagram for a while, former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi dazzled social media users and showed off an edgy leather look

The 29-year-old rocked a stunning trench coat, boots, and a little black number, posing in a video posted online

Mzansi peeps seemed excited to see the beaut living her best life and making big career moves

Zozibini Tunzi is truly one of South Africa’s most stunning former beauty queens.

Zozibini Tunzi had peeps complimenting her look. Image: zozitunzi.

The 29-year-old posted a video on Instagram after not sharing any new content on the social media platform for some time.

Zozibini explained that March had been quite a busy month for her and hoped that April would be just as fruitful.

The 2019 Miss Universe dazzled in a leather look, rocking a stunning black coat, edgy boots, and a little black number.

Zozibini captioned her post:

“It’s been a minute! I’ve had the most hectic month in the most beautiful of ways. Hope yours was as fulfilling.

“Looking forward to a new one and all its opportunities. Now, let’s strut fabulously into this clean slate.”

Check out the video below:

SA peeps love Zozibini Tunzi’s look

Netizens were dazzled by the stunner’s look and were left shook by the high-fashion vibe of the outfit:

lindani_gwamanda wrote:

“It’s your universe. We are just renting.”

Ongezwamsweli said:

“Queen of the universe.”

Renaldoratedr commented:

“Miss Universe has entered the building.”

Foaladym reacted:

“We are here waiting to witness it all. Post, sis.”

the_realhammonds joked:

“My phone fell heavily as I was rushing to view the reel well.”

Madamnkule added:

“I was just complaining to a friend last night that I miss seeing your posts, and today you went, tadaa!”

