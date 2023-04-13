A gorgeous babe was overcome with happiness when she pulled a strip of R100 notes from a cake

TikTok user @sindi_letho93 shared a video showing the awesome surprise and her reaction

Some people got a little jealous of the generous gift, claiming she did it for herself

Turning 30 is a big birthday, and this lady was made to feel like a queen. A video showing her pulling a lengthy strip of fresh R100 notes from a cake went TikTok viral.

Mzansi people got jelly of this woman's generous birthday gift. Image: TikTok / @sindi_letho93

Source: TikTok

With times being tough, most people pray to get money on their birthday. This lady was blessed', and it was hard for some people not to get jelly.

Video of woman pulling R100 notes from cake goes TikTok viral

TikTok user @sindi_letho93 shared a video of herself getting an awesome surprise on her 30th birthday. The good sis unravelled a roll of R100 notes, and they just kept on coming.

By the look on her face, this was the best birthday present! Take a look:

Mzansi people get a bit jealous of the woman's blessings

Some peeps got a little salty in the comments as they wished they got something this lit on their birthday. Others wished the babe and prayed they get such a gift on their special day.

Read some of the comments:

@user54458751306 said:

“It's so healthy to surprise yourself ❤️”

@Nolonwabo Nozie said:

“to those who were secretly counting down the notes as she was pulling them ”

@Fayie said:

“To us who know the truth.”

@user8597372997301 said:

“Not my mind telling me to also do it for my girl but only using coins ”

@tumitseisi1 said:

“She asked the baker to put her money in there.”

