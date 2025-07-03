SA Youngsters Share How They Are Securing Homes in Their Early 20s

The South African youth shared how they planned on securing their first homes in their early 20s amid economic decline

One youngster introduced a smart savings plan to her age mates on TikTok and reached over 1.2 million people

Social media users loved her idea and made plans to go through the same route after discussing it in the comments

The South African youth have been complaining about the cost of living and the high unemployment rate in the country.

After realising that not much will change anytime soon, a group of them decided to find other ways to make their dreams a reality. A young Mzansi lady who has a dream of becoming a homeowner by 2027 shared her game plan.

Many of her age mates were interested in her innovative thinking and asked for more information. Some people already had a clear plan on how they would become homeowners before the age of 30.

SA youth shared plans of becoming homeowners

A young South African woman on TikTok, Makaveli, excited many young people who were hopeless about their futures and dreams of owning a home. The youngster shared on TikTok that she had joined Cashbuild and how her dream of becoming a homeowner will soon manifest.

She opened a savings card with the company and explained that anyone could do so as long as they had an ID. A person does not need to be employed to open a savings account with Cashbuild.

The account is like a piggyback. One puts in what they have, which would make it easier when they want to purchase building materials for their home.

The youth swore they were disciplined enough to open a savings account with Cashbuild and start saving for their dream home. Another youngster, Bontle Adrie, shared her plan for securing a home before 30:

“I am 21 and I decided to open a fixed account at Capitec so that I can save and earn interest. At the age of 25, l will own my house. My savings are R500 every month using my NSFAS allowance.”

Makaveli shared her clip on Tuesday with the caption:

“Me after opening a Cashbuild account because I want to be a house owner by 25. Project 2027.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi youth plan to be homeowners in their 20s

Social media users were excited to save up for their future homes and shared their plans in a thread of comments on TikTok:

@Kayisemkhonto was motivated:

“This month end, I am going to Cashbuild.”

@Sinakhokonke Mhlongo explained:

“I'm 21 and I decided to open a fixed account at Capitec. I will start saving.”

@fhinablaxkd commented:

“I am 19 years old and l've opened a fixed account saving for my first car. I’ll also be buying a house, surely at the age of 25. I hope all those things will be pressing themselves.”

@2palesaO said:

“I'm going to open mine tomorrow. I'm only 18, thanks a lot.”

@Simangele Malinga explained:

“Good job for starting. If you want to maximise your savings, a bank with a goal will help you with interest.”

@onthatile realised:

“These comments are actually showing me that I am not taking life as seriously as my peers are, because what?”

@minnie said:

“Man, this generation makes me so proud. You’re all so responsible. I’m so proud of you, my love!”

