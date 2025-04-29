A beautiful South African interracial couple from Cape Town documented their move to the countryside

The pair recently bought a 100-year-old cottage and filmed the fairytale-like lifestyle in their new home

South Africans were in awe of their lovely lifestyle and shared messages in a thread of almost 200 comments

A Mzansi couple amazed social media users when they ditched city life for a more zen scenery in the countryside.

They bought an old cottage and lived out some of their fairytale-like fantasies as shared in a now-viral video.

Couple buys 100-year-old cottage

A South African couple who’ve been married for four years recently moved from Cape Town to the countryside. The lovers bought a 100-year-old cottage in Napier and documented their transition.

The move was an exhausting one as they packed up all of their belongings and drove outside the city to reach their final destination in the Western Cape. Their dog and great conversation kept them going as the moving truck followed behind them.

When they got to their new house, they had to turn it into a home with their furniture. In between, the couple enjoyed a snack and celebrated their incredible achievement by popping a bottle of champagne and chilling on their porch.

The dreamy cottage looked like something that popped out of Shonda Rhimes’ hit Netflix show, Bridgerton. It was surrounded by beautiful plants, giving it an enchanted feel.

The wife filmed and posted their vlog on TikTok with the caption:

“This journey was long and exhausting, but so worth it. We bought a 100-year-old cottage and we absolutely love it!”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi in awe of couple’s cottage

Social messaging users shared their thoughts on the pair’s new home in the countryside:

@lotty commented:

“Maturing is realising that countryside is where it’s at.”

@Chosi shared:

“I wish people in the rural EC could realise they are where it's at.”

@honeymustardzoey explained:

“We also did this, but he moved first in June for renovations and added more rooms to the house. I followed in February. From the Western Cape to Mpumalanga.”

@RogerHatesFun said:

“Napier is beautiful. The forests and scenery, the drive isn’t bad.”

@Thala shared:

“My love, you won't regret it. I moved from Cape Town to Bredasdorp and it was the best year of my life health wise and for mental stability. I then later moved to Napier. Please join the BD gym, you’ll love it.

@Bohemianvoyage responded:

“Thank you so much for sharing. In terms of gym, I only do pilates, and I have a mini pilates reformer at home.”

