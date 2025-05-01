Global site navigation

“God’s Blessings”: Couple Buys New Home Without Bond, SA Applauds Achievement
by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 3 min read
  • A happy couple was jumping for joy when they bought their dream townhouse without having to pay a bond
  • Getting a house in South Africa isn't easy because of the high costs and low unemployment rate, but the jovial pair managed to pull it off
  • People across Mzansi gave the couple a digital round of applause and praised them for accomplishing their goal

A couple shared how happy they were to buy their dream home.
SA sang praises for a happy couple that bought their dream house. Images: descpt1/ TikTok, Morsa Images
Source: Getty Images

A couple took to TikTok to share that they bought their dream townhouse without having to pay a bond. The clip shows the happy pair standing in front of their new home with the wife holding a pair of keys in her hands. The clip then cuts to them standing outside their balcony, which seems to overlook a busy road. People across SA gave the couple some love.

A dream come true

TikTokker descpt1 shared the joyful moment with her thousands of followers, and many of them only had kindness to share with her. The lady shared the clip with a caption that read:

"Home owners 🏠🇿🇦❤️ Proverbs 16:3- Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans. Can’t believe my childhood dream came true. God listens to his children 🙏🏻"

The clip ends with the man sweeping the woman off her feet.

Watch the video below:

A difficulty for many

Owning a home is not easy in South Africa. Houses in desirable areas tend to be quite pricey, and some well-built houses in the safer parts of the townships aren't accessible to many. What makes housing even more frustrating is that many South Africans aren't able to buy houses because of the high unemployment rate.

People across SA struggle to purchase homes.
Many South Africans dream of buying a new home. Image: seksan Mongkhonkhamsao
Source: Getty Images

South Africans were happy for the new homeowners, and one of the commenters living in the area welcomed them to the neighbourhood.

Read the responses below:

lynn said:

"Congratulations love I'm so happy for you and Tom cheers to beautiful new memories in your new home."

Yvonne Smith mentioned:

"Congratulations! I wish we had bought in CT. But prices didn't allow for our family set up. Maybe when we near retirement."

movingsouthimmigration commented:

"Absolutely amazing! Huge congratulations Des and Tom! May you make wonderful and gorgeous memories in your home ♥️"

Cola shared:

"So inspiring! Wishing you an abundance of happy moments in your new home 💜"

Shereen posted:

"Wow! Congrats! Hope you make beautiful memories in your new home."

Harry Baan said:

"And you are home. I am in SA at the moment. I love SA, no place like home. Congratulations ❤️

Smudge mentioned:

"So excited for you seeing your plans coming together. Congratulations and best wishes for many more Happy years in SA."

