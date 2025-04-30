A quirky grandson shared how he gave his gogo some money on the sly, and the act brought back happy memories for SA

Family is very important for many South Africans, and people tend to hold a special place in their hearts for the elderly

People across the country thought the video was hilarious, and many more shared long tales of their experiences with their grans

A grandson had SA in tears after giving his gogo money on the sly. Images: iam_thabo

A gent had Mzansi clutching their stomachs from laughter after he shared how he secretly gave his gran some money. The dude shared a clip showing him clutching a R200 note and walking towards his gran sitting on a reed mat. The video was posted with a caption that read:

"POV: Doing what my grandma has been doing to me since I was young."

Love for the gran

TikTokker @iam_thabo shared the clip, with many South Africans sharing their own stories. Many people told tales of how loving and giving their grannies were. Some told tales about how their grandmothers would do something similar to this, such as slipping money into a bag without them knowing.

Watch the cute video below:

Love for the elderly

Grannies and grandpas hold a special place in many hearts across South Africa. Briefly News recently covered a story about a senile granny who had the internet in stitches. Another story we covered was one about a fearless granny who was caught going down a zipline at the age of 82. Gogos across Mzansi offer something special and unique to the lives of their loved ones.

Grans are a source of happy memories for many people. Image: Thanasis Zovoilis

South Africans had tons of stories to share about their grannies.

Read the comments below:

Ntombi’Yendodana ♥️🧸 said:

"My grandfather does this when he’s about to leave and I’m occupied, or when I’m visiting, he’ll sneak something into my bag and call when I’m on the way and tell me to search my bag ♥️🥰🥰"

ayanda_thulebuthelezi. mentioned:

"I was definitely going to do this one to my grandma, but kee, the girl just decided to kick that bucket 😂 This is so cute 😍"

Tapz commented:

"This makes me miss my grandma, she used to ask me to fix her doek and make sure it's neat and clean, meaning take the money in the doek and nobody else must know 🥰"

maileii2 shared:

"Mom put 200 in my pocket on Saturday, thinking I'm broke because I did not go out🤣"

Scotch posted:

"Good job, now the money is going straight to the last born and his partner 😂"

Sum Guy said:

"The difference is that when they did it... They made sure no one saw, and they told no one."

lavas_katli mentioned:

"My granny used to do this each time I visited and should give me the most amount than others 🥰🥰 May her soul continue resting."

