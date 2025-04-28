A helpful lady was filmed assisting her colleague after a long night of drinking, and South Africans couldn't get enough of the conversation

The man spoke about how many drinks he had and said that it was normal to lie to a wife, making his co-worker cackle

People across Mzansi adored the interaction between the two and shared how much the nation gets along outside of politics

After a day of heavy drinking, a lady helped out her colleague with his babalaas. Images: Evheniia Vasylenko/ Getty Images, joe.junior5/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

A woman was caught hosing down a man after he was in an intense state of babalaas from drinking the day before. His colleague asked him why he was so tired and explained that he had had a few drinks. He then increased the number of Black Labels from three to six and had some whiskey on the side. The two seem to be working on a farm.

A hilarious tale

TikTokker joe.junior5 shared a clip of the scene. The woman then asked if the man had told his wife that he was working today, to which he said that he had lied to her. The lady then said that it was wrong for a man to lie to his wife. The dude replied that it's normal for a man to lie to his wife and that women are the ones who are the most dishonest, making the woman giggle.

Watch the video below:

A country of great fun

The videos on the TikTok account show all the wacky and hilarious moments in South African politics and day-to-day life.

Many people in the comments pointed out how SA is full of good and fun people. Image: Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

The clips show how the country is filled with happy and lively people. People across the country had nothing but positive thoughts to share about the clip, and many found it hilarious.

Read the comments below:

Thembi asked:

"Did he say only 6 bottles of black label? 🤣"

TEROLIST ANTELOPE mentioned:

"All white people, please must learn from this African woman, she is a boss and she is verrrry caring🙏"

F. N commented:

"Angel boss ❤️ But don't take advantage of her, we have very few of those good people."

The Alibi of Tyrants shared:

"Some get serenaded with cooling water and tender care... I get a written warning and a tongue lashing for coming to work hungover 😞"

Lizzy posted:

"Malema doesn't have a problem with whites, the problem is that he wants the blacks to get back our land."

Mr DNA 99,9999 said

"This is one thing we don't normally share 😭 We wait until something bad happens, then we share with the whole world, South Africans are more united🥰"

Tumiey mentioned:

"South Africa, we love you, our beautiful land, let's show the whole world we can live together in harmony and love... ♥️😅😅Boss of the year..."

A Cape Town aunt popular for making interesting dishes shared an easy way to cook tripe quicker and softer, saving time and money.

