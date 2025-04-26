One woman found success in love, but she had to pay a big price before getting her happily ever after

The lady took to social media and revealed how much she paid for help with finding her future husband

Many people were in awe of how much money the woman chose to invest in her love life through a dating coach

A woman on social media opened up about the cost of finding the love of her life. She went viral after admitting that she paid a hefty sum to get the man she wanted.

A woman shared that she paid a large sum of money to find her husband. Image: @ShirleyVernae

Source: Instagram

Many people share their thoughts as the woman received thousands of likes and comments on her video discussing how she found her man. Online users debated whether the woman made a worthwhile purchase.

Woman paid to find husband

In a TikTok video, a woman @shirleyvernae explained that she paid dating coach Anwar White $10,000 (R186,884) to find love. Shirley detailed that she was 39 and had not been on a date in two years until she hired Anwar White. She revealed that within a year, she found the man of her dreams and had a ring on her finger as a fiancé. Shirley referred to the process as becoming the CEO of her love life. Watch the video of Shirley explaining her journey to finding love below:

Who is Anwar White?

Anwar White is an American dating and relationship coach. He advises on the best ways to navigate the dating world so that they attract the man of their dreams. The content creator offers courses to women who want one-on-one guidance when it comes to finding love.

Anwar White is a dating coach who offers women courses to help them find the right man. Image: @datingcoachanwar

Source: Instagram

TikTok viewers judge woman

Many people had a lot to say after finding out how much the woman paid for love. Some netizens remarked that she made the right choice investing in her love life. Others were more critical, with a few suggesting that Anwar White was taking advantage of women who are looking for love.

DANIELLE wrote:

"10k? I don’t want a man that bad 😂"

channy wondered:

"Did the man pay Anwar 10k to find you?"

Carrington| Beauty & Lifestyle commented:

"10k for a man that can leave still ? Education is forever , a body looks greats , a vacation makes memories. I don’t want a man that bad."

imjustagirl said:

"May this desperation never locate me."

Ayani Dubose said:

"I’m glad your happy but it definitely sounds like this dating coach is preying on women’s desperation."

Beauty Edit Bae disagreed with most netizens:

"Congratulations Sis! I applaud your dedication & execution in your business. You made it to the 7 figure club! It’s your money, your life, your choice! I’m so happy you chose you ❤️"

