A young lady was out watching the sunset in the Mother City when she witnessed a special moment between two people

The hun captured the love birds while she and many others cheered in excitement seeing them happy

The clip received lots of love after she shared it on social media from Mzansi peeps who wished the pair many years together

A man was captured asking his woman to marry him in front of many people. Image: @nelisiwenellythandeka

Source: TikTok

A young student immediately took out her phone after seeing a man declaring his love for his woman in front of many people watching the sunset.

The hun congratulated the couple by posting them on her TikTok account under the user handle @nelisiwenellythandeka, receiving many likes.

The guy's bold move in front of a crowd

The clip shows the man kneeling and asking his lady, who is watching the sunset at the beautiful Signal Hill, to marry him. The camera zooms in to show the excited lady opening her arms and agreeing to the proposal. They seal it with a kiss.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows the couple love on TikTok

The clip attracted many views and over 200 comments from social media users who were touched by the man's public display of love. Many wished them happy years together, while others were ready for their turn of happiness.

User @ZeeLevy said:

"Congrats, my darling @Lesley Hendricks82. You are so deserving of this❤️ . May the Almighty grant you guys an amazing journey ahead! 🥰."

User @Aqeelah commented:

"May they have the most beautiful life together 🥺🥺🥺."

User @🤍R.I.K.A🤍 added

"This made me cry.....🥺 so beautiful."

User @serena noted:

"This is literally the second video of them I have seen, and it's just so wholesome stop 🥺🥺🥺."

User @C R Y S T A L joked:

"The whole of Cape Town is invited to the wedding 💃🏽❤️💃🏽."

User @Nasty said:

"Capetonians are still romantic at heart 🥰🥰🥰 Beautiful."

SA man proposes to his babe at Shoprite

In another Briefly News article, a young man was captured asking for his girlfriend's hand in marriage at Shoprite in front of other shoppers.

The video got Mzansi peeps asking the retail giant to do something for the young couple, and many congratulated them after their video was shared on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News