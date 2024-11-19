A TikTok video showing a mom’s simple birthday celebration with her kids is warming SA people's hearts

The wholesome footage captures the woman's low-key party at home with just her excited children

Netizens praised her humble spirit and shared stories of how their parents cherish even the smallest gestures

A mother celebrating her birthday with her kids won Mzansi's heart. Image: @koketsomagopa2112

When it comes to birthdays, it’s not about the size of the party but the love behind it! A mom’s simple birthday celebration, captured in a TikTok video, has Mzansi feeling all the feels.

Taking the perfect selfie

The clip was shared by @koketsomagopa2112 and shows her taking selfies with her kids and proudly posing with her cake.

She was focused on getting the perfect shot and tried different angles. There’s no extravagant décor or lavish celebrations, just love, smiles, and sweet moments captured on camera.

Bday video circulates fast on TikTok

The birthday video gained traction with 236,000 views on the platform in less than 12 hours.

Watch the video below:

The unpretentious vibe resonated with TikTok users. Many couldn’t stop gushing over her humble and heartfelt celebration.

See some comments below:

@kwandalange shared:

"I remember buying my dad a gift for his birthday first time in his life. He went around and showed everyone he met."

@MaTea☕ posted:

"I bought my mom tickets to a gospel festival, her first ever. Girl is so excited, and grateful and keeps looking at the tickets. Moms are the best!"

@Zee❤️ commented:

"And the selfie is going straight to her status. 😅 Parents! 😅❤️❤️"

@Sihle_Msomi stated:

"We don't know your mom, but I can confidently say we all love her. 🤗♥️"

@Yonela🦋 mentioned:

"I wish my mom was like this! Content with the little efforts made. God bless your mom! ♥️"

@Sageley_rsa🌻 wrote:

"My mom cried the first time I gave her a gift on Mother's Day and I could tell she's never felt that love before. 🥺"

@Minnie typed:

"Please, our parents are too cute. 🥹😂"

@ClementineLobori💕😊 added:

"This makes her inner child so happy. 🥺🥺 One can tell! Let's be gentle to our parents hle."

