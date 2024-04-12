A video showcasing a toddler's humble birthday celebration tugged at heartstrings on social media

Viewers were moved by the family's heartfelt gesture to make the little boy's day special even though there was no cake

Despite sympathetic comments, the video drew attention to the power of love and family bonds

A little boy's birthday celebrations touched South Africans on social media. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @ordett2/TikTok

A family had an unforgettable birthday party for a precious little boy. They gathered to celebrate the toddler on his special day even though they were on a tight budget.

Simple yet meaningful gesture

As the toddler sat in front of the loaf of bread adorned with a candle, the family sang the birthday song for him.

Despite the unconventional "cake," the love and warmth radiating from the celebration was evident.

Emotions run high

The video posted on TikTok by @ordett2 touched people across South Africa. It got 237,000 views on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Some joked about the boy's expression before he tried to blow out the flame from the candle on the bread.

@muzi zondo said:

"I love South Africans. We do whatever it takes to make our children happy."

@abigailarnolds posted:

"Only South Africans will understand, especially if your birthday is in January."

@sim22476 mentioned:

"He's trying to figure the person behind this prank."

@kallie's wrote:

"At least he will have his birthday cake every morning. Happy birthday boy."

@Ms.Jess38 stated:

"I wouldn't blow it either. Iyoooo poor child deserves a real cake. Asimthengeleni ikhekhe bandla."

@thapsnthaps commented:

"It's the thought that counts, happy birthday young man."

@Thungizwe added:

"Yall are wrong for this one."

@timetraveller77 noted:

"He's like are you for real?"

Soldier on duty marks birthday with bread

In another article, Briefly News reported that a soldier has celebrated his birthday in a very humble way, showing that all that matters is life and not the pomp and fare.

Eneh asked peeps to say a prayer for him. He added that he has never had the chance to cut a cake on his birthday. He added that despite the fact that he would love to have one now, he still cannot afford it.

