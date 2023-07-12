Photos of a little girl running around with a loaf of Albany bread has been doing the rounds on social media

Impressed by the beautiful images, artist Ennock Mlangeni couldn't but recreate a mural inspired by the viral images captured by Lungisani Mjaji

According to Mlangeni, this is on the best Mzansi stories to unfold threw a series of pictures

Stunning images of a girl running in the village with a loaf of bread in hand have tugged at the hearts of Mzansi people.

Photos shot by Lungisani Mjaji of his niece with a loaf of bread, inspired fellow artist, Ennock Mlangeni. Image: @ennockmartZA/Twitter, Innovative Photography/Facebook

The images shot by talented KZN photographer Lungisani Mjaji have gone viral across various social media platforms and garnered praise from people from all walks of life.

Briefly News earlier reported how and why Mjaji captured his playful and adorable niece carrying a loaf of Albany bread.

Local artist paints mural inspired by photos of girl with Albany bread

Fellow artist Ennock Mlangeni was inspired by the photographer and his muse and couldn't help but paint an image of the little girl as a mural.

According to Ennock's post, this has to one of the best stories to unfold threw a series of pictures captured by Mjaji. Ennock said it was a realistic and true reflection of daily realities.

As the first photographer in his village, Lungisani strives to change the perception that photography is not a sustainable career path and pave the way for the next generation, inspiring them to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

Inspired South Africans show Ennock's mural love

Netizens were just as impressed and inspired by the story as well as Ennock's artwork.

@RedPeter__JKL wrote:

"It would be nice if that company bought this painting and hung it in their offices as a reminder who their products touch and keep the money in her education fund/trust. Ensure she has everything she needs to make it. It’s one small act of kindness."

@cellymaile62 commented:

"Indeed. Acknowledgement to the photographer."

@Tswalli reacted:

"This is so beautiful, hle."

@Mzwayy said:

"Knowing your touch, I'm sure the final cut is gonna be awesome."

Photos of cute girl holding a box of cornflakes melt SA's hearts

In another story, Briefly News reported that photography is a way of feeling, touching and loving.

One talented photographer captured the hearts of many South Africans after sharing a video of how he turned a playful moment of a child holding a box of cornflakes into visual art.

A video posted on TikTok shows a young man taking photos of a little girl running around with a cereal box in her hands in a grassland area.

