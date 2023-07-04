A video of a little girl running around with a loaf of Albany bread has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok post shows the child playing and posing for the camera as her uncle, Lungisani Mjaji who is a skilled photographer from KZN

Lungisani spoke to Briefly News in an exclusive interview about the beginning of his photography career

South African netizens flooded his post with love and also complimented Lungisani's adorable niece

KZN-born photographer, Lungisani Mjaji left netizens enthralled by his captivating work yet again after sharing a sweet video of his playful and adorable niece carrying a loaf of Albany bread.

A talented photographer, Lungisani Mjaji captured his niece beautifully after buying a loaf of bread. Image: @innovative_photog/TikTok, Lungisani Mjaji/Supplied

The video posted on TikTok, shows the little girl running happily in a blue dress on a muddy dirt road and posing for the camera while holding the loaf of bread.

The video gained much traction and garnered over 154K views.

According to Careers360, individuals who opt for a career as a photographer are artists with the camera, using a blend of technical skills and an artistic eye to take pictures of people, places, landscapes, food. Photographers can work as fine artists, wedding and event photographers, or sell their photos to commercial clients.

Lungisani shares about beginning of his love for photography

In an exclusive interview Lungisani told Briefly News that his passion for photography blossomed under the guidance of Afika Mndela, who introduced him to the art form during his time at Nkosibomvu Secondary School.

Lungisani said a pivotal figure in his creative journey, his friend Xola Xabendlini played a significant role in uplifting his creativity.

The talented photographer also shared that while pursuing a farming management course at Esayidi TVET College, one of his lecturers, who saw his potential, Nkosivumile Chiya generously provided me with professional equipment, further fueling his passion for photography.

"Chadi Tamolo, a photography graduate from Nelson Mandela University, also guided and mentored me, nurturing my creative spirit," Lungisani shared.

"Determined to pursue photography as a career, I applied to Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and awaited for their response. During this period, I continued to practice and refine my skills.

Lungisani's dedication paid off when he won the prestigious Best Photographer award at the Mzansi Arts and Media Awards (MAMA) in 2021.

MAMA is an annual awards ceremony that celebrates the achievements of South African artists and media professionals in various categories such as music, film, television, radio, and sports.

With the prize money, Lungisani invested in a camera, which became instrumental in creating his portfolio for TUT.

Lungisani on facing challenges while pursuing his studies

Lungisani's journey to TUT was not without obstacles. Financial hardships led him to sell his camera while awaiting for a bursary.

"However, my unwavering determination pushed me forward. Despite starting my first year at TUT with little in my pocket, I persevered and embraced the opportunities that came my way."

Lungisani's recognition, growth inspiring others along the way

In 2022, Lungisani's ongoing photography project, "My Footprint," capturing the beauty of his village, gained recognition.

"My photo titled "Light," with the inspiring description; "If there's light in your eyes, show those who are in the dark the right way," secured second place in the Global Landscape African Photo Competition 2022. My talent was also acknowledged by my institution, earning features in online publications."

Driven by a belief that everyday creativity is possible, Lungisani aims to influence young creatives to pursue their passions wholeheartedly.

"I emphasise the importance of supporting not just the results but also the process, encouraging parents to be pillars of support. My mother has been my guiding angel throughout my creative journey, providing unwavering love and encouragement."

As the first photographer in his village, Lungisani strives to change the perception that photography is not a sustainable career path and pave the way for the next generation, inspiring them to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

Lungisani Mjaji's journey is a testament to the transformative power of following one's passion and the incredible impact that can be made.

South Africans show his impressive work love

South Africans were in awe of Lungisani's work and flooded his viral TikTok post with compliments and love.

Melissa. wrote:

"Safika kodwa isinkwa ekhaya♥️."

sindiswasindiswa1 commented:

"Mina ngibona umuntu o fresh omuhle ophethe isinkwa ."

Nozipho mthembu replied:

"Waze wamuhle ndzena yena."

Buli Memela commented:

"Inhle lengane hhaybo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️♥️."

phindy1980 replied:

"Angaz sengibuke kangaki le video ngivele ngimamatheke ize iphele ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

