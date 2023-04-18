Seeing a little girl not caring what is going on around her left people feeling really inspired

TikTok user @makhasvela_nkabi shared the video showing the precious soul's perseverance

Many people hyped baby girl in the comments, praising her care-free attitude to life

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sometimes you just have to take it easy and not worry about what everyone around you is doing. A sweet TikTok video showing a little girl happily running last in a school race reminded people to relax.

This little girl warmed so many hearts and reminded people to relax, they will get there eventually. Image: TikTok / @makhasvela_nkabi

Source: TikTok

Life can get extremely tiring if you are constantly trying to measure up to others around you. This little girl proved that it is only yourself that can make a situation good or bad.

TikTok video of inspiring little girl running race goes viral

Children are just the best! TikTok user @makhasvela_nkabi shared a video of a little girl taking her time, running last in her school race and smiling right till the finish line.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Even though she could see everyone in front of her, the tiny tot never let that stop her from having the best time. Yes, baby girl, you show them!

Take a look:

People were touched by the sweet girl's positive energy

The comment section was filled with love. People commended the little girl for doing what made her happy and not comparing herself to anyone else.

Read some of the kind comments:

@Katlego makwela said:

“And she’s so unbothered ”

@SirTasco ❤️ said:

“At your own pace ”

@Moroka said:

“It's the perseverance for me.”

@Vicky said:

“I remember being in that lane, looking and seeing my dad clapping and cheering for meprecious memory.”

@CHUBBY said:

“It's not about the destination but the journey ”

@NBTlou said:

“Same goal, different pace. You go girl”

"She is innocent": Charming baby girl dances barefooted in an open area, wonderful video goes viral on TikTok

In related news, Briefly News reported that dance lovers on TikTok are praising a little girl who performed a gentle dance in a viral video.

In the video seen on the TikTok handle of @pbailliu, the little girl showed a lot of happiness while dancing.

The video was not too long, as it lasted for just 20 seconds, but the girl still shone like a star in the few seconds that she danced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News