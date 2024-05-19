South African TV show Shaka Illembe was popular after its first season, but its second season is off to a gloomy start

Shaka Illembe aired on Mzansi Magic in 2023, and recently disaster struck on the set of Season 2 of the show

Many people were disturbed to hear that behind the scenes, employees of Shaka Illembe allegedly lost their lives

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Shaka Illembe had its first season and was a major hit. The Mzansi Magic TV show featured well-known actors, including Nomzamo Mbatha, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Vusi Kunene, Khabonina Qubeka and more.

'Shaka Ilembe' production staff allegedly got food poisoning on the set of Season 2. Image: Instagram / @shakailembe_mzansi / Getty Images / Jay_b

Source: UGC

Recent reports about Shaka Illembe production staff's deaths left many disturbed. The set of Season 2 of Shaka Ilembe may have been a scene of the tragedy.

Shaka Illembe production staff allegedly die

According to ZiMoja, an assistant makeup artist and a second person allegedly died due to food poisoning on the set of Shaka Illembe. An unnamed source also alleged that the production team has kept the deaths under wraps to maintain hype for the second season.

SA shook by Shaka Illembe staff deaths

Netizens shared their thoughts, and many were disturbed. Peeps were curious to know more details about the people who allegedly passed away. Others were concerned about the catering company.

@DamaniBoran commented:

"Skhaftin is important."

@AndileP_ insisted:

"Hold the catering company hostage until they talk!"

@cozmino_ was sad:

"This is heartbreaking."

@Ltd_Pty_ added:

"Nah man this is sad."

@CSwalo reflected:

"Eish and their food tastes nice I can’t lie, catering and snacks during set. Deep condolences."

@Beevatar was moved:

"My gosh this is so unfortunate -I was just complimenting the food yesterday how fresh and organic is was seeing Sweet potato, pumpkin, umbila The food poisoning probably come from fresh meat I see they did lot of slaughtering. Condolences to the families of the crew members."

SA react to 'Shaka iLembe' being renewed for 3rd season

Briefly News previously reported that after a successful first season of the South African drama series Shaka iLembe, fans are in for a treat as the show returns to our small screens.

Social media has been buzzing as their favourite drama series had good news for them after the show received a standing ovation for its stellar first season. The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently announced that Shaka iLembe has been approved for a third season.

Phil shared the news on his Twitter (X) page and mentioned that they had started shooting the second season a few weeks ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News