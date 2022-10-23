Idols SA viewers came out guns blazing at the show's judge Somizi Mhlongo after his comments in the recent episode

The flamboyant media personality was blasted for suggesting that one of the contestants, Thapelo's performance of Seasons was better than Lloyiso's version

Peeps quickly headed to Twitter to tell the Living The Dream With Somizi star to respect Lloyiso's vocals

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo pressed the wrong buttons when he said that Thapelo performed Lloyiso's song better than the original version.

Somizi has been roasted for suggesting that Thapelo sang 'Seasons' better than Lloyiso. Image: @somizi, @lloyiso_rsa and @thapelomolomo0

Source: Instagram

The larger-than-life media personality said that Thapelo's performance was so fire and better than Lloyiso's.

It did not take long for peeps to flood Twitter with mixed reactions. Somizi topped trends as social media users told the media personality to put some respect on Lloyiso's name.

@LoveSaidNotSo said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Why are Somizi and Thembi lying? That crowd shouldn't intimidate them, to be honest. It was not good at all. Thapelo's performance was flat, all over the place and just not good #IdolsSA."

@itsvuyi wrote:

"No Somizi please, he didn’t sing it better than Lloyiso. #IdolsSA"

@afrikhado added:

"Somizi must listen to this song, and come back with an apology next week for disrespecting LLoyiso like that. Yohh#idolssa."

@zahMokoena commented:

"Somizi never baba, he did not sing it better then Loyiso, neverrrrrrrrrrrrr.We talking about Loyiso here, ayiiiiiiiii nooooooo #IdolsSA."

@Kaulela_Nolu noted:

"Somizi, please go listen to Loyiso's song. Don't disrespect Lloyiso, please!! I love Thapelo, but Loyiso's version is top-tier. #IdolsSA."

Natasha Thahane's fans bring out proof that she's still dating Thembinkosi Lorch after more breakup rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Natasha Thahane's fans silenced those peddling the rumour that the Blood and Water actress was dumped by her baby daddy for his former lover, Nokuphiwa.

The two stars' relationship has been in the spotlight following reports that Lorch had deleted Natasha Thahane's snaps from his official Instagram page. Many have speculated that the pair ended things way before their baby was born.

According to ZAlebs, a peep headed to Twitter to reveal that Thembinkosi Lorch dumped his baby mama so he could get back with his ex-girlfriend, only identified as Nokuphiwa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News