Nota Baloyi is back in the headlines again after airing out his issues with ex-wife Berita on social media

The controversial media personality has tongues wagging after sharing a picture with Tyla the Curator

A controversial Twitter account @chrisxcel102, randomly speculated that Nota's next romantic conquest is the 20-year-old artist using the snaps

Nota Baloyi is the talk of the town following his rants about Berita. Nota dropped pics with Tyla the Curator, which inspired an unfounded rumour that he was getting past his separation from his former spouse.

Nota Baloyi caused some netizens to spread rumours that he's moving on after he posted a picture with Tyla the Curator. Instagram/ @lavidanota/@tyla

Source: Instagram

TyIa's picture with a local musician had some netizens' wheel spinning. Netizens were split as they reacted to the Twitter user who started the gossip.

Nota Baloyi assumed to be done with Berita

Popular Tweep @chrisexcel102 shared a picture of Nota with Tyla the Curator and started rumours that she was Nota's next love interest. @chrisxcel102 captioned the pictures:

"I knew my boy will bounce back with an upgrade."

A netizen recognised Tyla as a musician and said that Nota simply asked for a picture from a famous person.

@lane__________ added:

"Big facts, then he will lie about her just watch saying I put her on."

@ThabangMachona commented:

"Poor girl. Next thing she doesn’t appreciate him driving her in his Mercedes around the North like the God he is, oh Nkosi uKanye South."

@GobhaNicholas commented:

"What did this beautiful lady did to the Lord for such a punishment."

@LuuCobhamLights commented:

"For me it's the 5K incels that actually believe this."

@Rawlings_Khoza commented:

"Wasn’t this girl 16 just the other day?"

@THEVEGAMAN_ commented:

"So you assume he's dating her because they took pictures together lol?"

