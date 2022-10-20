Following their messy split, music executive Nota Baloyi took to Twitter once more to share heated posts about his ex-wife Berita

Baloyi revealed that Berita is living in a defeated state in which she does not have a place to stay but instead hops from one friend's couch to another

Netizens quickly called out Baloyi, saying that Berita is probably the happiest when she lives like that, as opposed to living with Nota when they were still together

Nota Baloyi has returned to his timeline to vent about Berita.

Baloyi revealed in a series of tweets that the life Berita has chosen is worse than the one she had with him. According to Baloyi, Berita does not have a home to call her own. Berita now lives with friends following their messy split.

"At 31years old, you’re married but hoping from couch to couch squatting with your former hair stylist’s friends… Renting air b&b’s when you get some money but living the live of a homeless person. That’s the life my wife chose instead of being a good supportive wife as promised."

Nota went on to say that whenever he mentions Berita on his timeline, people always say he has mental issues. Nota added that Berita would either die or become a street kid if she doesn't change her ways.

"With all that said, I’m the one with mental issues & she’s just an abandoned street kid. What a joke. Only 3-ways this ends, she’ll either end up busking on the streets, in an institution or dead. Either way I did my best to help but I can’t help someone that’s hurting me for it!"

Nota Baloyi called out by Netizens

Nota's harsh words were not taken lightly by internet users. Many people said that if Berita chose to live with friends over Nota, her life with the music executive must have been horrible. Others chastised Nota for predicting Berita's death. They said:

@LeratoLeek said:

"You are constantly proving that you are horrible and treated your wife very badly, I’m glad she chose peace and happiness over being a good supportive wife to a man like you. She looks happier now, stop harassing her."

@Thee_MissPearlz wrote:

"Dead? Is that a threat? I can't imagine the type of person that you must be for her to choose the streets over your "comfortable home" we always ask why didn't she leave him. This time I'm glad she left, I'm happy she chose herself and left you."

@okuhlekodwaije shared:

"If someone chooses squatting and instability over you the sensible thing to do is some introspection. The fact that you’re on here speaking about her like this says a lot about you."

@notyour__cup posted:

"You're trying so hard to taint her public image and it's not gonna work bandla. Rest. She was her own woman before you and she's still her own woman even after you. Heal."

@SMBaTheDJ replied:

"The disrespect you are showing her. I'm glad she doesn’t share a child with you."

@Twulii_ commented:

"The fact that she'd rather be homeless than be with you says a lot more about you, the kind of person you are than her."

@mamruss also said:

"As a married woman, I don't think you can choose to sleep on a couch going around house to house if you had peace at home, If you feel safe at home, and if your mental health is at peace at home This shows that it's not safe at all there. She would rather be homeless."

@MR_K_R_B also shared:

"You think she won't make it without you. It's gonna hurt you, even more, the more you see her flourish and happier without you."

@Boe27 added:

"Being homeless certainly sounds better than being in a marriage like this. But why would she end up dead? What’s going to kill her? Why would she end up on the streets? She has parents, relatives, and friends."

