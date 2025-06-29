Wandi Ndlovu recently posted on Instagram, showing off her physique, and it caused a stir once again

The former cast member of This Body Works for Me has been under scrutiny after she underwent plastic surgery on her body

People were raving about Wandi Ndlovu's cosmetic procedures once again after she highlighted her curves in a recent post

Wandi Ndlovu took to Instagram to show people that she is still comfortable in her own skin. The reality TV star was a hot topic when American singer Summer Walker threw shade at Wandi Ndlovu's BBL.

The recent post by Wandi Ndlovu reminded people that her cosmetic procedures are still obvious, and she loves the look. Netizens flooded the comments on Wandi Ndlovu's recent post following BBL reversal rumours.

Wandi Ndlovu shared a photo of herself wearing a bathing suit, which emphasised her body shape. The reality TV star proudly showed off her ample hips and generous chest. Wandi rocked a small cheetah print swimsuit and showed people that she was unbothered while sipping champagne despite all the backlash she received since going under the knife.

Did Wandi Ndlovu move to Nigeria?

Wandi had tongues wagging following rumours that she was emigrating from South Africa. The media personality was on This Body Works for Me, focusing on her explicit adult content career. Following her departure from the show, Wandi had to set the record straight when the public speculated that she decided to try to make a name for herself in Nigeria.

Wandi Ndlovu's swimsuit pics trend in SA

Some people showed Wandi Ndlovu support as online users criticised the result of her BBL. Others continued to share their brutally honest thoughts about the cosmetic procedures Wandi did.

nduer_minnie said:

"Sandi, I don’t usually comment on Insta, but I wanna say don’t mind them. You look hot🔥🔥"

thandiwe5036 disagreed:

"They need to refund you the money😭"

ayanda_am_a_rula shared

"She looked more natural with the previous BBL. That one suited her so well. But hey, who am I.."

mistressxoli wrote:

"Maybe I like her because I don't see anything wrong 😢"

dlalisaandy commented:

"So once you start ..you can’t stop😢😢"

lerapihen defended Wandi:

"I think out of all the This Body Works for Me cast, Wandi is actually winning, baby girl. She is stacking 💸💰 and trying to do so. Let’s not focus on the improper fraction. Show me any other cast members who had their body fixed apart from Wandi and Dion, by the Dionne’s body is banging 🔥🔥"

_boimelo added:

"Luckily, she achieved the body without dying. Y’all die for surgeries."

SA reacts to Wandi Ndlovu's home renovations amid BBL frenzy

Briefly News previously reported that you can't keep a good girl down! South African reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu is rising above the hate regarding her BBL, and shared some really exciting news on social media recently.

The This Body Works For Me reality star Wandi Ndlovu recently took to social media to announce that she is renovating her home. Ndlovu, on her Instagram stories, shared some photos from the site.

The star received an influx of support from people online, not to mention some hateful comments. Below are some of the reactions from people online

