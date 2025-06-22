Popular South African reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu has seemingly admitted she wants to undo her BBL surgery

This comes after American singer Summer Walker reshared her BBL photos on her social media

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to react to Walker and Ndlovu's exchange

Wandi Ndlovu returns to Mzansi.

Former This Body Works For Me reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu has seemingly commented about her BBL (Brazilian butt lift) surgery.

This comes after the popular South African content creator flaunted her BBL on her social media accounts.

Celebrity blogger Maphepha Ndaba on their Instagram account shared a comment of Ndlovu seemingly revealing that she might reverse her BBL on Saturday, 21 June.

"I'm going to reverse it, says @wandi_ndlovu after @summerwalker reposted her pics," wrote the blog.

"Jesus, okay, okay, I'm going to reverse it," said Ndlovu after US singer Summer Walker shared a picture similar to Ndlovu.

South Africans react to Wandi's comment about her BBL

Nomi_Khaha said:

"And her first one was amazing honestly. This one is too much and in a bad way."

Mandie68 responded:

"I love the fact that she’s promoting @wandi to the Americans without even knowing it, those who did not know she exist now know thanks to her. I can’t wait to see Wandi fly to the USA very soon. Lemons to lemonades honey."

Sandisiwe Maguga wrote:

"Very rich coming from Summer Walker. The pot just called the kettle black for real."

Dudu_nod said:

"But Summer also has a botched bbl bathong, who is she to call the kettle black?"

Missywide replied:

"This is so wrong on so many levels, and it comes from another woman."

Journalist and TikToker @julia_celeb_reports recently reported that the reality TV star has returned to Mzansi.

"Wandi Ndlovu is back home, in South Africa. After reports that she wouldn't return, was kidnapped in Nigeria," writes the TikToker.

This comes after Ndlovu reportedly shared a video of herself back home on her social media page.

Wandi Ndlovu gets married in Nigeria

The former reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu also made headlines in January of this year when it was reported that she got married in a traditional ceremony in Nigeria.

This was after the adult entertainer shared photos of her wedding ceremony on social media and shared the lobola price.

South Africans took to social media to respond to her wedding photos and her lobola price in Naira currency.

Social media user @Loenz_N shared photos of the reality TV star's lobola price on X this week.

"Is Wandi Ndlovu Lobolad with 56000 Naira? R671.02," said Loenz.

Reality TV star has left Nigeria.

Wandi Ndlovu debunks claims of moving to Nigeria, claims a 'fake' friend spread the false rumour

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in April 2024 that reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu reacted with shock to the news of her moving to Nigeria to work at an adult club.

The former This Body Works for Me star told Briefly News that a 'fake' friend spread the rumour.

Wandi Ndlovu confirmed that she is still at home and has not moved to Nigeria, adding that she has identified the friend.

