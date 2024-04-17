Reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu reacted with shock to the news of her moving to Nigeria to work at an adult club

The former This Body Works for Me star told Briefly News that a 'fake' friend spread the inaccurate rumour

Wandi Ndlovu confirmed that she is still at home and has not moved to the country, adding that she has identified the friend

Wandi Ndlovu has poured old water on the claims that she has moved to Nigeria to work at a nightclub called Silverfox Exotic Night Club.

Wandi Ndlovu has denied moving to Nigeria to work at an adult club. Image: @wandi_ndlovu

Wandi Ndlovu addresses rumours of relocating

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Ndlovu confirmed that she still lives at home and has not moved. The star expressed shock and disbelief over the false headlines.

"I’m still shocked at what’s going on. Who have I wronged in my life for me to get all this? It’s all lie I’m still at home."

Wandi shares who she suspects to have started the rumour

The outspoken star also mentioned that her fake friend is behind this rumour. Ndlovu shared that she has spoken with the friend and identified them as the culprit.

X blogger @MDNnewss previously reported that Wandi Ndlovu had sold all her personal belongings on Facebook Marketplace and lives on Victoria Island in Lagos.

"She couldn't resist the offer; the money was too good...She is not settling for the poverty in SA, I am glad she is going where the grass is greener."

However, Wandi now shares that this was false. She also mentioned that things went downhill since joining the ranchy MojaLove reality show.

Wandi Ndlovu speaks about treatment at Moja Love

In a previous report from Briefly News, Wandi Ndlovu ranted about the producers of This Body Works for Me. She burst her fan's bubble and said she would not return to the show.

Wandi Ndlovu alleged that the production portrayed her negatively and admitted that sometimes she says things she does not mean, but they never hide those scenes. Because of her grudges, Wandi made it known that she would not be partaking in the reunion special.

