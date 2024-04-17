Sindi Dlathu plugged her younger sister in an upcoming drama series called The Queendom

Tina is set to star as a younger version of her sister, who is one of the main characters in the BET series

The announcement wasn't received well by netizens who criticised Tina's acting skills

Sindi Dlathu is said to have put her sister on to a role on 'The Queendom'. Images: sindi_dlathu, tina_dlathu

Source: Instagram

Sindi Dlathu is said to have plugged get sister, Tina, in an upcoming series. The Dlathu sisters will star in an anticipated BET drama called The Queendom, set to premiere in April 2024.

Sindi Dlathu reportedly secures gig for her sister

Our fave, Sindi Dlathu, has reportedly bagged a role for her baby sister, Tina. Ahead of the premiere of BET's The Queendoom, it was revealed that the sisters would star in the drama series, where Tina will play a young Cindi.

Twitter (X) user Jabu_Macdonald shared the announcement ahead of the series' official premiere on 22 April 2024.

The show also features the likes of Sjava, Dawn Thandeka King, and Linda Mtoba.

Mzansi reacts to Tina Dlathu's announcement

Netizens aren't pleased with Tina's new role and criticised her acting skills while throwing shade at her sister for supposedly plugging her:

I_am_Bucie said:

"Kudos to Sindi Dlathu for always plugging her sister even though she can’t act."

Burnerburnerac5 wrote:

"I don't have the English for this but the Dlathu nepotism is annoying. I can't really put my finger on why though."

Sindi_Speaks asked:

"So vele vele this hun never gets a role without her sister?"

majozi4 was confused:

"Isn’t this nepotism or something? What’s this?"

Siivuu_m was mortified:

"Yoh, her acting!"

gardenheart_png confessed:

"Nepotism doesn’t upset me shame 'cause I would do the same."

Source: Briefly News