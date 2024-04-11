Nonku Williams is thrilled to feature in the upcoming Real Housewives spinoff

The reality TV star and several housewives from the franchise will feature in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa

Nonku is excited to show a different side of her, and fans can't wait to tune in for a new level of glam and drama

Nonku Williams is thrilled to feature in the upcoming 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'. Images: nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams is geeked to be part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa. The reality TV star expressed how fans will get to see a new side to her, saying shooting the show felt like starting a clean slate.

Nonku Williams excited for Real Housewives spinoff

One half of JoKu, Nonku Williams, expressed her excitement about being part of the upcoming Real Housewives spinoff.

Speaking to Showmax, Nonku said being on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa was different and fun, saying she was given an opportunity to express herself and build friendships:

"I was introduced to ladies I didn't know before; it was like starting a clean slate and building new relationships. For the first time in a while, people experienced me as I am.

"Viewers are going to see me like never before. They are going to be surprised and I am excited for the opportunity to reintroduce myself.

"The Ultimate Girls Trip has everything fans love to see: drama, glamour, fun, sisterhood and real conversations."

The spinoff will feature former housewives, LaConco and popular philanthropist, Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho.

Mzansi reacts to The Real Housewives spinoff

Viewers can't wait to tune in and watch some of their faves living their best lives and wreaking havoc:

shemylish said:

"Love me some SA Housewives. I can't wait!"

brettstaffen was excited:

"We are winning!"

dnizzler wrote:

"Come on! Cannot wait to see this."

kwakhanya posted:

"Christall and Nonku on the same show will be magic!"

lollymagg showed love to LeJoy:

"I miss @lethabolejoy on TV."

gardnerglorya cheered:

"Can’t wait to see this."

Rough Diamond exposes Nonku Williams' alleged lies

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a video of Nonku Williams' ex, Rough Diamond, claiming that the reality TV star told lies about him.

RD revealed that not only was he not involved in the R300K scandal, as Nonku claimed, but he was also financially supporting her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News