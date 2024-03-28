Sydney Ramakuwela has teamed up with other local celebrities to help the less fortunate

The Muvhango actor, former Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri and media personality, Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatho will help past matriculants with school equipment

Briefly News spoke to the NJM Foundation about the life-changing event as well as their work

Sydney Ramakuwela, Ndavi Nokeri, and LeJoy Mathato partnered with the NJM Foundation to help past matriculants and the Venda community.

Sydney Ramakuwela, Ndavi Nokeri and Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatho have joined the NJM Foundation to help past matriculants. The celebs are expected to donate several school equipment, including bursaries, to help the class of 2023 further their studies.

Mzansi celebs team up for a good cause

Popular Muvhango actor, Sydney Ramakuwela has joined forces with former Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri, and Real Housewives of Johannesburg's Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatho to help the underprivileged.

The Limpopo trio has teamed up with NJM Foundation, a non-profit organisation with a vision of making a positive change. They will donate school uniforms, laptops and bursaries to the 2023 matrics from Vhuronga 2 Circuit.

According to their Instagram page, the foundation will also hand out food parcels to the community of Ha-Mashau and the surrounding areas.

The Educate Them 2024 event takes place on 28 March 2024 at Mashau Reformed Church in Venda.

Ndavi shared some inspiring words with the attendees, encouraging them to grab every opportunity with both arms and make the most of them:

"Today, when you receive these gifts, take them with gratitude and double them so that next time you're not the one receiving but the one giving."

The founder of the foundation, Nyambeni Jones Maphalaphathwa, said the foundation has helped thousands of lives:

"There are so many lives, more than 5,000. The foundation has been supporting families and schools in the Limpopo province since 2012.

"We also sent food parcels and blankets in KZN during the time of floods, and more than 500 families benefited. Just recently, we donated food parcels and sports equipment to communities in and around the Gauteng province."

LeJoy said she resonated with the cause:

"Anything related to giving back touches me. I am passionate about helping to make a change. It starts with us in the communities that we come from. I am from Limpopo, and I'm going home to make sure that children’s education is not interrupted.

"I know what it’s like to want, and changing one child’s life makes a big difference. Many of us grew up with little, and we are now in positions to help others, so why not?"

Mzansi reacts to celebs' helping hands

Netizens were happy to hear some good and encouraging news for a change, and showed love to the stars for their efforts:

Kele_Masilo blessed the celebs:

"Oh, Lord, we thank You for granting them a gift of life. Bless them more, Father. Amen."

Tiddom was happy:

"The type of news we want to read about. Nice work, guys!"

thabang4real2 praised Lethabo:

"Lethabo does so much good out here. Yoh."

MaKgosi76675211 gushed over LeJoy:

"@lethaboLejoy this woman neh. May her cup never run out."

ThuliSaul_ was in awe:

"This is amazing!"

