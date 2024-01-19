Nandi Madida recently congratulated the matriculants of 2023

The singer/ presenter showed love to the pupils who passed as well as those who didn't make it and sent some words of encouragement

Mzansi loved Nandi's inspiring words and joined in to show love to the class of 2023

Nandi Madida showed love to the matriculants of 2023 with some words of encouragement. Images: nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Nandi Madida showed love to the matric class of 2023. The radio personality shared some words of encouragement to the matriculants who passed and those who didn't, saying they shouldn't stop trying. Mzansi showed love to the Fly Away hitmaker for keeping the pupils in her thoughts.

Nandi Madida sends shout-out to matric 2023

Nandi Madida posted a congratulatory message to the matriculants of 2023 after the results announcement. The class of 2023 achieved an 82.9% pass rate from the previous year's 80.1%.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nandi shared some words of encouragement both for those who passed as well as the ones who didn't.

Hoping to inspire the 17.1% that didn't make it, the Africa Now radio host shared a story about a friend who repeated her matric:

“I have a friend who didn't do as well as she would have liked, and repeated her matric year. She is now one of the top marketers in the country. So, do not let that failure define you."

"Use this as an opportunity to pick yourself up and try again. You've learnt one of the most important skills to have, to never give up."

Mzansi shows love to Nandi Madida

Netizens were moved by Nandi's message and showed her love while congratulating the matric class of 2023.

Previously, Mzansi praised a young learner who achieved a bachelor's pass and obtained a distinction.

sky.dimee felt encouraged:

"I don't want to lie, it's hard and painful - suicide has been in my mind. But I know I can do better, and I'll make it in life. Thank you for the words of encouragement."

thato_ntabeni was moved:

"Oh, sweetheart, I'm definitely sharing this!! Thank you so much, you’ve just lifted someone up."

de_iconic_queen was grateful:

"Encouraging words! I feel so appreciated for the hard work I put in thank you!"

rxeesa praised Nandi:

"Such beautiful advice!"

pontsho80 thanked Nandi:

"Thanks for the words of encouragement, Nandi!"

love_always_tracey wrote:

"I couldn’t love you more, I swear! I’m not even in matric but I’m so encouraged by this, I can only imagine how much they needed to hear this!"

St. John's College flexes top results

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind St. John's College's astounding matric pass rate.

Moreover, the school's top achiever received a whopping 10 distinctions, while the runner-ups tied with eight distinctions each.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News