A student joined many others who found out their matric results by going out in masses to find their names

The TikTok video shows he went to get a national newspaper to went out to find out his academic performance

A video of the moment he looked for his name went viral after he had a big unexpected reaction

A young man was impacted after seeing his 2023 matric results. Online users were fascinated by a TikTok video showing his reaction.

A pupil saw his Matric 2023 results, and he could not remain standing. Image: @katya825

Source: TikTok

Netizens commented that they were worried about the young man. People flooded the comments, speculating about why he had such a big reaction to seeing his final marks.

Matric student gets results

A student in matric showed people that he was shocked by the results. In the video by @kayta825, he passes out after searching for his name.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA amused by matriculant in TikTok video

Many people had jokes about the young student. People speculated about why he was disturbed by his matric results.

Aphiwe Stufuza said:

"Its not the end of the world and you are still young."

user3858409562689 commented:

"Eish hleeedon't do that boy is not over."

Grrrrr added:

"My heart."

annahmodibamorifi wrote:

"Try again boy. Is not the end if the world."

mpumiselepe added:

"Eish that's pain full."

Angie was sympathetic:

"Askies x."

Kingofboysremarked:

"Guys this is really sad… but the way he kept on shutting down all I could hear in my head was the windows sound."

Matriculants celebrate achievements

Those who have finished school in 2023 are celebrating their big day. The Matric class of 2023 performed better than any other group in history.

Proud mama celebrates daughter's matric triumph

Briefly News previously reported that congratulatory messages are pouring in for a young woman after successfully passing her matric year.

A Twitter post shared by the young woman's mother, Dr Skhali Seyi Nsizwa (@Landless_Queen), features the former matriculant in her uniform and a caption that confirms that she achieved a bachelor's degree pass with a distinction.

According to Skills Academy, to achieve a Bachelor's pass a student needs to get at least 40% for their Home Language, 50% for four other High Credit subjects, excluding Life Orientation and 30% for two other subjects.

Source: Briefly News